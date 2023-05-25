Body recovered from river following 5 day hunt for missing woman, 24, who failed to arrive at work at Lancashire cocktail bar

By Danielle DeWolfe

Police search teams hunting for a woman who was reported missing 5 days ago after failing to turn up to work at a Lancashire cocktail bar have recovered a body from a local river.

Shannon Canning, 24, was last seen leaving her home in Keswick Court, Lancaster, during the early hours of Friday morning.

Concerns grew after she failed to show up for her shift at Tipple Bar the following day, a move Lancashire Police described as "out of character".

Police announced the discovery of the body, believed to be Ms Canning, near the village of Halton on Wednesday.

Recent days had seen specialist divers and search teams brought in by Lancashire Police to search the nearby River Lune, as well as the Lancaster Canal.

In a previous update, Lancashire Police said:"Divers from the North West Underwater Search Unit will be searching in the area, while the Lancaster Area Search and Rescue team and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are assisting with land and water searches".

A statement released on Wednesday by Lancashire Police said: "Sadly, officers searching for missing Shannon Canning have an update, following a body recovered from the River Lune.

"We can confirm that we were called today, May 24, at around 4:20pm to a report that a body had been found in the River Lune, near Halton.

"Specialist search teams have subsequently attended the area and can sadly confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered.

"Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body to be that of missing Shannon Canning.

"Shannon's family have been made aware of this sad development and our thoughts are with them at this upsetting time."

An earlier update from Lancashire Police prior to the discovery of the body said: "We are asking for your help again as we look to find Shannon Canning who is missing in Lancaster.

"She hasn't been in contact with any of her friends and family since leaving her home.

"We have a dedicated search and investigation team in place who are working alongside partners from other agencies to find Shannon as quickly as possible.

It follows widespread criticism of the force earlier this year following the death of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Bulley's body was recovered from the River Wyre on February 19, with police referring themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for their handling of the case.