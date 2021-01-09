Passenger plane disappears over sea in Indonesia minutes after take-off

9 January 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 9 January 2021, 11:44

The passenger flight disappeared over the sea near Jakarta Bay
The passenger flight disappeared over the sea near Jakarta Bay. Picture: Flightradar
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers has disappeared over the sea in Indonesia just minutes after taking off.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 was travelling from Soekarno-Hatta airport in the capital Jakarta to Pontianak, in West Kalimantan province.

Data on Flightradar suggests the plane fell 10,000ft (3,000m) in less than a minute.

Indonesia's transport ministry confirmed a search and rescue investigation is under way after contact was lost with the flight.

"The missing plane is currently under investigation and under co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," Indonesian Transport Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said.

Reports suggest the plane vanished from radar after falling thousands of feet around four minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying seven crew members and 59 passengers, including five children and a baby, according to Indonesian TV news channel BeritaSatu.

Plane debris has been pulled from the sea near where it vanished, according to local reports.

Local footage appears to show a rescue team searching for survivors out at sea.

The Sriwijaya Air flight fell 10,000ft in less than a minute shortly after departure
The Sriwijaya Air flight fell 10,000ft in less than a minute shortly after departure. Picture: PA

Flightradar24 wrote on Twitter: "We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon."

The flight monitoring website later added: "Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta."

Contact was lost with the flight - which was only expected to last for just over an hour - at around 2pm local time.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with a population of more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transport accidents on land, sea and air due to overcrowding on ferries, ageing infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Radar image

Indonesian airliner carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
A major fire has broken out at Cork Port in Ireland

Major blaze rips through grain store in Ireland's Cork Port

Ali Khamenei

Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines
Rosanne Boyland

Trump supporter who died in Capitol siege followed QAnon conspiracy – family
Snow in Madrid

Blizzard covers Spain in white and brings Madrid to a standstill
The Met Police issued a £1,000 fine to the London gym owners

London gym owners issued £1,000 fine for flouting Covid rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout

WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout
Donald Trump's Twitter ban 'dangerous,' could result in greater polarisation

Donald Trump's Twitter ban may result in greater political polarisation, journalist fears
The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

Eddie had his head in his hands for much of the call...

Harrowing call sets out the NHS crisis in London through the eyes of one LBC listener
This paramedic opened up to LBC about his frustrations during the Covid crisis

Paramedic tells LBC Covid positive patients are refusing masks in ambulances
James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory

James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London