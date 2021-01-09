Passenger plane disappears over sea in Indonesia minutes after take-off

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying more than 50 passengers has disappeared over the sea in Indonesia just minutes after taking off.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 was travelling from Soekarno-Hatta airport in the capital Jakarta to Pontianak, in West Kalimantan province.

Data on Flightradar suggests the plane fell 10,000ft (3,000m) in less than a minute.

Indonesia's transport ministry confirmed a search and rescue investigation is under way after contact was lost with the flight.

"The missing plane is currently under investigation and under co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," Indonesian Transport Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said.

Unconfirmed report that Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182, a Boeing 737-500 with Jakarta-Pontianak route, has been missing north of Jakarta



Reports suggest the plane vanished from radar after falling thousands of feet around four minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying seven crew members and 59 passengers, including five children and a baby, according to Indonesian TV news channel BeritaSatu.

Plane debris has been pulled from the sea near where it vanished, according to local reports.

Local footage appears to show a rescue team searching for survivors out at sea.

Flightradar24 wrote on Twitter: "We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon."

The flight monitoring website later added: "Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta."

Contact was lost with the flight - which was only expected to last for just over an hour - at around 2pm local time.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with a population of more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transport accidents on land, sea and air due to overcrowding on ferries, ageing infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

