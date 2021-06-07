Boko Haram leader 'dead after detonating explosives after battle with ISIS'

7 June 2021, 18:39

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terror group Boko Haram, has died following a fight with ISIS, rival militant groups have claimed.
Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terror group Boko Haram, has died following a fight with ISIS, rival militant groups have claimed. Picture: Boko Haram

By Kate Buck

The leader of the terror group Boko Haram has died following a fight with ISIS, rival militant groups have claimed.

Abubakar Shekau, the head of the Nigerian Islamist terror group, reportedly died on 18 May, Boko Haram's rivals The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) claimed in an audio recording.

The person on the recording, who identified himself as ISWAP leader Abu Musab al Barnawi, claimed Shekau died after detonating an explosive device after being chased by his group on the orders of ISIS leadership.

ISWAP was previously part of Boko Haram before it pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2016

Al Barnawi said: "Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on Earth, and he killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive.

"Abubakar Shekau, God has judged him by sending him to heaven."

Their most notorious attack was in 2014, when more than 270 girls were abducted from the northern town of Chibok
Their most notorious attack was in 2014, when more than 270 girls were abducted from the northern town of Chibok. Picture: PA

This is not the first time Shekau has been reported dead, and has previously then reappeared in videos released by the group.

However, the claims appear to have been supported by a Nigerian intelligence report shared by a government official.

Before Shekau took over leadership of the group, Boko Haram was an underground sect, but has since become a full-scale insurgency, terrorising large swathes of Nigeria.

So far more than 30,000 have been killed, and more than two million displaced.

Their most notorious attack was in 2014, when more than 270 girls were abducted from the northern town of Chibok.

100 of those girls are still missing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Western Stars Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019

Bruce Springsteen plans Broadway return of his one-man show

Aeroplane company bosses have urged Mr Johnson and Mr Biden to restart their countries' travel links

Restart travel between UK and US, aviation bosses tell Boris Johnson and Joe Biden
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan (Waleed Saddique/AP)

Scores killed in early morning railway collision in Pakistan

Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (Guadalupe Pardo/AP)

Peru’s presidential election on a knife edge as counting continues
Police officers talk in front of the Supreme Court in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Unanimous US Supreme Court dashes residency hopes of ‘temporary protected’
An elderly woman's hands (Yui Mok/PA)

US officials approve new Alzheimer’s treatment despite experts’ concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'
'I can't see the point of suspending Ollie Robinson now'

Ollie Robinson has been 'hung out to dry' over 'pointless' suspension, says caller
Kick It Out chief: Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?

Taking the knee: 'Why can't we have an adult discussion about what racism is?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London