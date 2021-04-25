Bomb squad scrambled and M20 motorway shut after police stop driver

25 April 2021, 17:23 | Updated: 25 April 2021, 17:35

The driver was stopped after being pursued to junction 9 on the M20
The driver was stopped after being pursued to junction 9 on the M20. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A motorway has been closed off and an Army bomb squad has been scrambled after police carried out a "tactical stop" on a driver.

Officers tried to stop the driver near junction 12 on the coastbound M20 in Kent.

The driver failed to stop and left the motorway before returning to the London-bound carriageway.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "It was pursued to junction 9 where a police car made tactical contact with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop with no injuries reported.

"The motorway has been closed to allow for the carriageway to be made safe for road users, who are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

"The British Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is also currently at the scene as a precautionary measure, following concerns about the security of the subject vehicle."

A 27-year-old man from Wales was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Updates to follow

