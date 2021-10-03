Breaking News

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul killing 'a number of civilians' say Taliban

The bomb targeted the Eidgah mosque in Kabul. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A bomb has targeted the entrance of a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killing "a number of civilians" the Taliban have said.

The bomb targeted the Eidgah mosque where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, the so-called Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a number of attacks in the country.

Tensions have been high between the Taliban and IS splinter group Isis-k.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

Reports on social media suggest several people have been killed, but exact numbers are unclear.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said no Taliban fighters were killed in the attack, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

🔴 #Kabul: #Explosion in PD1, outside Eid Gah Mosque. 4 wounded people received at our hospital #Afghanistan — EMERGENCY NGO (@emergency_ngo) October 3, 2021

Previous attacks by Isis-k include an attack by a suicide bomber during the chaotic US-led withdrawal of foreign troops from Kabul Airport, which killed at least 70 Afghan citizens and 13 US military personnel.

A further 150 civilians and 18 US military personnel were injured.

At the time, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group "strongly condemns" the attack.

After US troops began withdrawing from the country earlier this year, the Taliban made a lightning advance, taking over the entire country except the airport by mid-August.

Thousands of Afghan citizens flocked to Kabul Airport in a desperate attempt to flee the country as the Taliban closed in on the capital.

Meanwhile, the US-led withdrawal saw over 120,000 people evacuated from the country. Among them were 15,000 British citizens and Afghan citizens and their families who had assisted British troops during the Afghan conflict.

This story is being updated.