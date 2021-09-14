Hackney school and surrounding area evacuated after bomb threat

14 September 2021, 17:07 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 17:59

The incident occurred on Clissold Road
The incident occurred on Clissold Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A school and a leisure centre in Hackney were closed on Tuesday following a bomb threat, but all buildings have since reopened.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said: "The scene in #ClissoldRoad #StokeNewington has been closed after a full search was carried out.

"All buildings in the area that were closed have now been reopened."

A school, a leisure centre and a number of properties were evacuated earlier on Tuesday after the bomb threat.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said "A number of cordons are currently in place near a school in #ClissoldRoad, #StokeNewington, following a report of a bomb threat.

"The school, nearby properties and a leisure centre have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

It is the second bomb threat at Stoke Newington School.

The school was evacuated in August 2020, but police confirmed then that there was no device found on the premises.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Haiti President Slain

Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge prime minister over president’s killing
Sicilian crime boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been in hiding since 1993

Brit hooded and arrested by armed police after being mistaken for mafia boss
Zhou Xiaoxuan

Beijing court rules against woman in Chinese #MeToo case

Amir Khan Muttaqi

Taliban government ‘will not allow militants to use its territory for attacks’
Health Secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement on Tuesday.

Face masks and lockdowns as 'last resort': Health Sec unveils 'winter plan' options
The Texas coast

Flash floods feared as Tropical Storm Nicholas strikes Texas coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'

Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'
James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'
James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab
Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC
LBC Views: “Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?”

LBC Views: Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London