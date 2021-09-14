Hackney school and surrounding area evacuated after bomb threat

The incident occurred on Clissold Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A school and a leisure centre in Hackney were closed on Tuesday following a bomb threat, but all buildings have since reopened.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said: "The scene in #ClissoldRoad #StokeNewington has been closed after a full search was carried out.

"All buildings in the area that were closed have now been reopened."

A school, a leisure centre and a number of properties were evacuated earlier on Tuesday after the bomb threat.

In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police said "A number of cordons are currently in place near a school in #ClissoldRoad, #StokeNewington, following a report of a bomb threat.

"The school, nearby properties and a leisure centre have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

It is the second bomb threat at Stoke Newington School.

The school was evacuated in August 2020, but police confirmed then that there was no device found on the premises.