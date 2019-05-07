Two Arrests After Man Killed With Crossbow

7 May 2019, 13:39

The road in Bootle where the incident occurred.
The road in Bootle where the incident occurred. Picture: Google Streetview

Detectives have arrested two men on suspicion of murder following the death of a man believed to be suffering wounds "consistent with a crossbow discharge."

Police were called to Monfa Road in the early hours of Monday to reports a man had been found with life-threatening injuries in the street following reports of an altercation.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives believe that all parties involved knew each other.

A Home Office post mortem has confirmed that the cause of death was abdominal bleeding due to deep penetrating wound consistent with a crossbow discharge. The crossbow has been recovered.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old man from Bootle on arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men remain in custody undergoing questioning.

