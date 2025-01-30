Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

30 January 2025, 13:02

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers
Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Immigration authorities are to be given much stronger powers, inspired by those used to prevent terrorism, in an effort to tackle deadly small boat crossings in the English Channel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But a new Bill, introduced by the Home Secretary, won’t repeal some controversial aspects of illegal migration laws introduced by the Conservative government.

Ministers are planning to give Border Force the ability to seize phones and laptops from migrants who arrive in the UK on boats and in lorries, without the need to arrest them.

And people who research or plan crossings could soon face a jail term of up to five years. The sentence would be even more strict for criminals who sell boats and engines, with the potential of up to 14 years behind bars.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Over the last six years, criminal smuggling gangs have been allowed to take hold all along our borders, making millions out of small boat crossings.   

“This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals, disrupting their supply chains and bringing more of those who profit from human misery to justice.   

“These new counter terror-style powers, including making it easier to seize mobile phones at the border, along with statutory powers for our new Border Security Command to focus activity across law enforcement agencies and Border Force will turbocharge efforts to smash the gangs.” 

Read more: Terrorism ‘kill guides’ shared in social media groups targeting 'loners' and people 'obsessed with violence'

Read more: 'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'

The majority of criminals who facilitate small boat crossings are operating from overseas, but it’s understood the new law in the UK could allow authorities to extradite people they have evidence against.

A source said smugglers ‘never stay still’, adding that if they step foot in the UK - or ‘a friendly country’ - then they will be arrested.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will repeal the Safety of Rwanda Act and large swathes of the 2023 Illegal Migration Act.

But some aspects of it will be kept, including around detention powers and a ban on illegal migrants being able to claim protections as victims of modern slavery.

“This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals," Yvette Cooper said.
“This Bill will equip our law enforcement agencies with the powers they need to stop these vile criminals," Yvette Cooper said. Picture: Alamy

When the Act was introduced by the last government, Labour frontbenchers, including the Prime Minister and Home Office minister Jess Phillips were extremely critical of it.

Asked why the measure wasn’t being reversed, a Labour source said: “We’re not in the business of repealing things for the sake of it. We’re retaining things that have an operational benefit.”

The new legislation will also make it a criminal offence to endanger life during perilous crossings on the Channel, with examples of children being held over the side of boats, to dissuade authorities from intercepting.

If prosecuted, offenders could be jailed for up to five years.

Border Security Commander, Martin Hewitt, said: “It is vital that the government and our law enforcement partners have the right tools to tackle the people smuggling gangs abusing our border.  

“This Bill will do exactly that, by equipping teams on the ground dealing with this issue first hand and empowering them to go further and act faster when dismantling organised criminality.

“These crucial measures will underpin our enforcement action across the system, and together with our strengthened relationships with international partners, we will bring down these gangs once and for all.”  

Authorities have expressed frustration at only being able to take some action against facilitators of people smuggling after a crossing has been made, and not in the preparation steps.

Taking inspiration from counter terrorism laws, ministers now plan to give greater powers to arrest and prosecute before a boat can even get to a French beach.

The Conservatives, though, have described the proposed laws as weak.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “It re-announces steps the last Government took already, and beyond that only engages in minor tinkering - for example, about taking phones off illegal immigrants when they arrive. That won’t stop the boats.

“As the National Crime Agency said, an effective removals deterrent is needed to stop the boats, but there is nothing about a returns deterrent for all illegal migrants in Labour’s Bill.

“The Government clearly has no plans to limit the abuse of human rights law or to use the visa sanctions which the previous Conservative Government legislated for – and Labour voted against - to ensure other countries take back their own nationals with no right to be in the UK.”

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill also seeks to tackle other elements of serious organised crime, including making it illegal to possess templates for 3D printed guns, pill presses and vehicle concealments.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 passengers including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington DC
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia

Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River.

LIVE: No survivors after plane with 64 onboard - including figure skaters - crashes with helicopter in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 30 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way
A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing
The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News