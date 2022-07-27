Boris and Carrie 'planning to hold wedding do at billionaire Tory donor's home'

Boris Johnson is believed to be holding a party at Daylesford House. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to hold their wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor's home.

The pair will host the bash for family and friends to mark their marriage at Daylesford House - a Grade I listed building in the Cotswolds - over the weekend, it is understood.

A marquee is believed to have been organised for the event, according to The Mirror.

The grand building is owned by JCB chairman Lord Bamford - one of Britain's most successful industrialists whose fortune has been estimated to be around £4billion.

Lord Bamford's family has given more than £4 million to the Tories in recent years, including donations worth £160,000 in 2019.

A No10 spokesman told the paper: "We do not comment on speculation regarding private or family matters which do not involve any ministerial declarations or taxpayer funds."

It comes after previous plans to hold the do at Chequers were scrapped following a backlash over reports Mr Johnson had fought to extend his premiership for it.

The decision was taken to move the party after Mr Johnson resigned, despite save-the-date cards having already been sent to family and friends for the celebration planned for July 30.

He originally married Carrie in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in front of a small number of guests in May 2021 - when the Covid pandemic meant restrictions were in place.

They celebrated in the Downing Street garden with a limit of 30 guests.

Lord Bamford, a keen Brexiteer, is close with Mr Johnson and previously backed his leadership campaign.

Mr Johnson was given £10,000 by JCB just three days before he delivered a major Brexit-themed speech in January 2019, using the 'comeback' as his pitch for leadership.