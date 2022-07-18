Boris compares being PM to typhoon fighter flight as he gives thumbs up in cockpit

18 July 2022, 13:10

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson gave a thumbs up as he ignored the Tory leadership race and compared his premiership to a Typhoon fighter jet flight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week, the Prime Minister was given a demonstration of the Typhoon fighter jet at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire which he compared to his time in Number 10 during a speech to business leaders this morning.

A video shows the PM soaring above the clouds as he gives a thumbs up to the camera.

In a speech at the Farnborough Air Show, the Prime Minister described having taken off like a "vertical firecracker". "After a while the wing commander said to me, 'Do you want to have a go?' And I said, 'Are you sure, it seems very expensive to me?' We only have 148 of them and they cost £75 million a pop. And he said, 'Don't worry you can't break it.' And I thought, 'oh well famous last words'.

Read more: Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

"So I pushed the joystick right over to the right and we did an Aileron roll and I pulled the joystick right back and we did a fantastic loop the loop and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll and I pushed the stick up and right a bit.

"Then we started to pull a few Gs, as they say, quite a few Gs. When I came back to consciousness I could see the sea getting closer and closer and I started to dream about this incredible forest of windfarms I could see, all over the North Sea and I thought about the way this Government in the past few years have been reclaiming Doggerland, harvesting the drained prairies of the North Sea.

"This reverie must have gone on for quite a while because then my colleague said, 'I'm taking back control now', and we headed happily home."

continuing: "I want you to know that after three happy years in the cockpit, and after performing some pretty difficult if not astonishing feats, getting Brexit done, restoring this country's ability to make its own laws in Parliament.

"Have I told you this before? Never mind."

Read more: Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

After listing further achievements, including coronavirus vaccinations and support for Ukraine, the Prime Minister added: "I am now going to hand over the controls seamlessly to someone else.

"I don't know who, but whoever it is, I can tell you this, I can reassure you of this, that the great Rolls-Royce twin engines of this Conservative Government will roar on.

"Fantastic public services. A dynamic free market economy. Each boosting the other and developing, what's the word I want, millions of tons of trust.

"And there could be no better example of that relationship and that symbiosis between government and the private sector, than the aviation industry."

Later adding: ""I leave it to you to imagine who at this stage I would like to send into orbit.

"Perhaps a volunteer can be found from the green benches of Parliament.

"I leave that entirely to you, into your speculation."

Read more: Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Labour has criticised the PM after he missed two COBRA meetings on the heatwave and called for him to "turn up for work" as he is set to be absent from a third briefing today.

But Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said it was a "very unfair criticism" telling LBC: "It’s literally my job to chair Cobra.

"The Civil Contingencies Secretariat sits in my department."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

s

British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

Breaking
Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Thousands of people on the beach in Margate, Kent yesterday. People are being advised to stay at home today

Schools and tourist attractions shut as Britain soars to '43C hottest day ever'

killer monkeys

Killer troop of monkeys hurl four-month-old baby to his death from three-storey roof

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?

A boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by bin lorry while 'riding Spider-Man bicycle'

Three bison have been released into West Blean and Thornden Woods

Wild bison released in UK 6,000 years after going extinct to curb climate crises

Tory police chief Caroline Henry who has been banned from driving

Tory police chief banned from driving after breaking speed limit five times in 12 weeks

Demi Minor is serving a 30-year sentence

Transgender prisoner impregnates two inmates at US prison

Thermometer and girl wearing sunglasses on beach

What is the highest UK temperature on record?

Weather

The burst pipe happened after Thames Water urged people "don't waste water"

'Giant' burst pipe floods busy London high street amid heatwave

Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub

Horror in Marbella nightclub: Gunman shoots revellers after fight in VIP section

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jenny gets her rock: J Lo becomes Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben in Las Vegas

Middle class "recreational drug users" face having passports and driving licences confiscated

Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roman Polanski

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski case

Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Funeral of girl killed in attack

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m
Families of shooting victims listen to the investigative committee release its report

Damning report and new footage shows chaos of Uvalde school shooting response
Firefighter

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Draupadi Murmu

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Grieving woman

‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai protests

Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London