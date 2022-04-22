Boris vows he'll still be PM by October as Downing Street hit by more Partygate fines

22 April 2022, 17:40

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali
Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is "absolutely sure" he will still be Prime Minister by October as Downing Street was hit with more Partygate fines.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He has already paid a fine for a birthday event in the Cabinet Room but reports on Friday say government workers have been fined over the "bring your own booze" do he attended in the No10 garden.

The Prime Minister is in a renewed fight to save his job after MPs voted to open an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over the scandal.

And his aides were reportedly worry about further action from the Met over some of the dozen events the Metropolitan Police has been investigating.

Read more: British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Mr Johnson has been in India for talks with Narendra Modi, the prime minister there, and told reporters he is confident he will still be in No10 by Diwali in October.

Asked if he was "absolutely sure" he will still by PM by then, Mr Johnson replied: "Yes."

He added that he hopes a deal by India will be completed by then.

Asked whether he was a "cat with nine lives", Mr Johnson replied: "Talking about cats, we had a pretty good kick of the cat yesterday.

"Not that I'm in favour of kicking cats, for the avoidance of all doubt."

But with impending local elections set to test public confidence in him, some Tories have called for him to go.

Those calls could grow if Mr Johnson is among those fined over the BYOB event in May 2020, when England was under lockdown rules.

Read more: Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

If a second fine were to be issued, that would double to £100 from the £50 fine on offer if paid within 14 days.

ITV News reported on Friday that some government staff have been fined over that bash but it was not confirmed if Mr Johnson was among them.

The Met has said it would not provide more updates until after the local elections on May 5.

Mr Johnson sought to deflect from the scandal during his press conference in New Delhi.

"I think that what people want in our country is for the Government to get on and focus on the issues on which we were elected, and that's what we're going to do," he said.

"I think they'll be particularly interested in jobs, growth in the UK - a memorandum of understanding for instance, today, on wind power, gigantic ambitions for more and more wind energy, both of us, not just offshore wind but floating platforms.

"We want to work together to produce substantial quantities of new wind power, which will enable us to produce more energy for our people together in a very short time.

"That strikes me as being a reasonable thing for the Government of the UK to focus on, that is what we are focused on."

MPs nodded through an inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate this week, which No10 had previously sought to delay.

Labour has called for him to quit and some Tory MPs have withdrawn their support from the PM.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joan Bergin accidentally overdosed on Paracetamol by taking too many Lemsip sachets

Mum dies from accidental Paracetamol overdose after drinking too many Lemsips

Breaking
Kate and Gerry McCann welcomed the news that Brueckner has been named an official suspect

Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' confirmation that German man is an official suspect

Hundreds of families are being plunged into extreme fuel poverty, it has been warned.

'Worrying' rise in people seeking fuel bank help as cost of living bites

Jagtar Singh Johal has been in jail in India for four years.

Family call for PM to intervene over detention of Scot in India

The University of Plymouth has been criticised for the posters.

'Woke' uni slammed for telling females not to challenge trans people using 'wrong' toilets

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.

Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Johnny Depp denied intimidating Amber Heard when he was secretly recorded pouring himself a “mega-pint of wine” and smashing kitchen cabinets

Johnny Depp secretly recorded smashing kitchen cabinets and pouring 'mega-pint' of wine

A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of the Caribbean has been postponed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean tour amid slavery backlash

Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces

Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

The images are thought to show a mass grave dug near Mariupol

New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Sergei Protosenya, left, was found dead in Spain alongside his family. Vladislav Avayev, right, was found dead in Moscow

Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv

Russians shift elite units to new battleground in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres

UN chief to meet with Putin to press for peace in Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid restrictions ease

Korean leaders

Korean leaders exchange letters of hope amid tensions

Carl Wayne Buntion

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed over 1990 killing

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police