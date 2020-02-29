Breaking News

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby this summer

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby together. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they have got engaged.

The baby's gender was not revealed today but a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

The Prime Minister is already a father of five, the baby will be his sixth child. It will be the couple’s first child.

Mr Johnson recently finalised his divorce with estranged wife Marina Wheeler. The couple have two daughters and two sons together. Mr Johnson's marriage to Miss Symonds will be his third.

Earlier this month, a court heard that the Prime Minister and his estranged second wife Ms Wheeler were preparing to end their marriage after reaching an agreement over money.

A family court judge approved a financial settlement and gave Ms Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds share a kiss after the Tories' general election win. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson is believed to be the first prime minister to be divorced in office in modern times.

Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson, who have four children, separated in 2018 after marrying in 1993.

Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds are believed to have been an item for around two years. Miss Symonds was a visible support to Mr Johnson as he sailed to a landslide victory in the December general election.

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Her association with Mr Johnson dates back to when she worked on his successful re-election bid at City Hall in 2012.

An early summer birth would suggest the new arrival was conceived during the Autumn, around the time that the October 31 Brexit deadline was extended.

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson was one of the first to congratulate the Prime Minister on the news that he and fiance Carrie Symonds are expecting a child.

Re-tweeting the news, the MSP wrote: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

Ms Davidson, who had been critical of Mr Johnson during the European referendum campaign, stepped down as Scottish leader last year to spend more time with her young family.

Rob Roberts, a newly-elected Welsh Conservative MP, said it was "exciting times" for the Prime Minister and his wife-to-be.

Taking to Twitter, the Delyn MP said: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on their announcements today! Exciting times.

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols tweeted: "Congratulations to the happy couple notwithstanding, it's truly remarkable that the announcement JUST HAPPENED to be on the day of the unprecedented resignation of top Home Office official Sir Philip Rutnam who will be taking a case of constructive dismissal against the Govt."