Boris Johnson and President Biden meet ahead of G7 summit

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Carrie Symonds and Dr Jill Biden were pictured in Carbis Bay in Cornwall. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/WPA Rota/Press Association Images

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has met US President Joe Biden ahead of the G7 summit.

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden were pictured in on the Cornwall seafront.

They were accompanied by President Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden, and Mr Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson.

Among other things, they will discuss transatlantic travel and President Biden will tell Mr Johnson that Brexit negotiations must not affect peace in Northern Ireland.

It will be their first face-to-face meeting after President Biden took office during the pandemic.

The two leaders and their wives also admired the view overlooking Carbis Bay, with Mr Biden saying: "It's gorgeous. I don't want to go home."

The pair shared a joke, with Mr Biden saying: "I told the Prime Minister we have something in common. We both married way above our stations."

Mr Johnson said he would not "dissent" on the statement, and optimistically added he did not think they would disagree on "anything else".

This story is being updated.