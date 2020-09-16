Boris Johnson faces Angela Rayner for Prime Minister's Questions

By EJ Ward

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner for Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister will not be facing his usual opponent over the despatch box later with the Labour deputy leader stepping up instead.

Earlier this week Sir Keir Starmer went into self-isolation, meaning he is unable to attend Parliament for his weekly sparing session with Boris Johnson.

Instead Angela Rayner will make her PMQs debut.

In a week when the lack of coronavirus tests has been at the top of the news agenda the PM is sure to face questions on what is being done.

The other issue Mr Johnson could face a grilling on is Brexit, with opposition MPs sure to raise the Brexit divorce deal which the Government admitted would break international law.

