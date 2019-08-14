Boris Johnson Answers People's Questions Online: Watch NOW

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers your questions in the first ever #PeoplesPMQs Posted by UK Prime Minister on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

Boris Johnson is hosting his first ‘People’s PMQs’ this afternoon, asking the public to post questions on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page ahead of time.

People will ask the new Prime Minister for his comments on issues ranging from childcare, pensions, public sector pay, healthcare, mental health and – of course – Brexit.

Boris Johnson is hosting People's PMQs. Picture: PA

Watch it live at the top of the page.