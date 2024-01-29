Boris Johnson's booze bill for Brexit bash at No10 revealed after two-year legal battle

By Emma Soteriou

The cost of Boris Johnson's boozy Brexit bash at No10 has been revealed following a two-year legal battle.

The booze bill for the former PM's Brexit party came to £7,897, documents have revealed.

Civil servants initially blocked a Freedom of Information request from campaigners, arguing that the public interest over costs was not strong enough.

But the case was taken to an Information Tribunal which ruled against the government.

Guests at the gathering consumed 117 bottles of Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs 2014, made by vineyards in Kent and Sussex, according to the Mirror.

The wine is sold for around £65 per bottle.

There were also 10 bottles of white wine from the Chapel Down vineyard in Kent, which tend to sell for around £16 each.

Meanwhile, those who wanted red wine had the Italian Valpolicella 2017, with 11 bottles drunk at around £12 each.

All the wine came from the taxpayer-funded Government Wine Cellar.

A government statement said: “The Government Wine Cellar generate revenues... to ensure minimal cost to the taxpayer.”

Mr Johnson held the bash to mark the moment the UK left the EU on the evening of January 31, 2020.

The event took place as Covid began to emerge around the world, with the first lockdown being imposed just weeks later on March 23.