John Bercow rejects Boris Johnson's Brexit "meaningful vote"

John Bercow has rejected demands from the Government to allow MPs to have a "meaningful vote" on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The Speaker said the motion was "in substance", the same motion that was considered on Saturday by the House of Commons.

He said it would be "repetitive and disorderly" to bring the deal back into the Commons again today.

He told the Commons: "It's clear that the motions are in substance the same."

However, this matter was decided fewer than 49 hours ago. After more than three hours of debate the House voted by 322 to 306 for Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment, which stated that 'this House has considered the matter but withholds approval unless and until implementing legislation is passed'."

Commons Speaker John Bercow has rejected Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Picture: PA

Conservative MP Peter Bone addressed the House following the decision. He said when the Prime Minister sent a letter to the EU asking for an extension it meant the motion was changed.

Earlier, Downing Street said it would pull Monday's vote if any amendments are selected which would "render the vote pointless".

"There is no point having a meaningless vote - the Government would pull the motion.

We will go ahead with the introduction of the WAB with second reading tomorrow," the PM's official spokesman said.

"Mr Bercow said the Government can now legitimately introduce its EU Withdrawal and Implementation Bill."

He said the Bill has been presented for its first reading today.

Mr Bercow added: "I have no doubt that the leader will offer further details of the intended timetable for the Bill when he makes a business statement later today."