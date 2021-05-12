Breaking News

Boris Johnson confirms inquiry into Covid-19 response will begin in spring 2022

12 May 2021, 12:33 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 12:47

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has confirmed there will be an independent public inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons today that the State has an obligation to examine its role into the handling of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson said there would be a full, public statutory inquiry with the power to make individuals give evidence under oath.

He said the "right moment" for the inquiry to begin would be the Spring of 2022.

Mr Johnson told the Commons: "Amid such tragedy the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible, and to learn every lesson for the future - which is why I've always said when the time is right there should be a full and independent inquiry.

"So, I can confirm today that the Government will establish an independent public inquiry on a statutory basis, with full powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 - including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence in public under oath.

"In establishing the inquiry, we will work closely with the devolved administrations."

