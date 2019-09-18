Boris Johnson Confronted By Parent of Sick Child During Hospital Visit

18 September 2019, 14:19 | Updated: 18 September 2019, 15:04

The parent of a sick child confronted Boris Johnson over "years and years of the NHS being destroyed" in a northeast London hospital.

The angry father, who was standing opposite the Prime Minister in Whipps Cross Hospital, said the NHS is not receiving enough funding from the government and its current state is "unacceptable."

He continued: "There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there's not enough nurses, it's not well organised enough."

"There's no press here," argued Boris Johnson.

To which the man gestured to the camera and said: "What do you mean there's no press here, who are these people?"

Watch the altercation above.

