Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on US election win in first phone call

10 November 2020, 16:55 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 16:58

By Megan White

Boris Johnson has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his election win in their first phone call.

It is thought the pair spoke for around 20 to 25 minutes on Tuesday evening.

Following the call, the Prime Minister tweeted: "I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic."

