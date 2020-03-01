Boris Johnson: Coronavirus 'likely to spread more' in UK

1 March 2020, 20:31 | Updated: 1 March 2020, 20:36

Boris Johnson has said coronavirus is expected to spread
Boris Johnson has said coronavirus is expected to spread. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has said coronavirus is expected to "spread a bit more" before it is entirely contained.

Speaking to reporters at a Public Health England centre in Colindale, north London, the Prime Minister said he was "very, very confident" that the NHS is able to cope with an outbreak of coronavirus.

"As you know, we've found about 35 people in this country who have, or have had, the illness," he added.

"And clearly there may be more, that's likely to spread a bit more, and it's vital therefore that people understand that we do have a great plan, a plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"And I am very, very confident that in the NHS we have the professionals who will be well able to cope with it."

Mr Johnson said the best way to stop the spread of the virus was hand washing, adding: "20 seconds, two times Happy Birthday I'm told, with hot water and soap."

Talking about the Government's updated contingency plan, he said: "I think what we're saying is that we will be setting out the various measures, as the disease progresses, if it progresses in the way we think it may.

"We will be setting out the various measures in which we think the public should be responding, which public bodies should be responding, we'll be sending that out tomorrow, the next day.

"But the crucial thing is, as I say, the public does what it can, we all do what we can to stop the spread ourselves."

Three of the latest 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus relate to a man from Surrey who tested positive on Friday, becoming the first person to get infected within the UK.

They are all adults - one more from Surrey and two from West Sussex - and are not GPs or health workers.

Dr James Mapstone, acting regional director for the south of England for Public Health England (PHE), said: "PHE is providing specialist advice to local authority partners around two confirmed cases in Surrey and two in West Sussex.

"The four cases are part of an adult family cluster. We are aware of the people they have been in contact with and we are making contact with those people to issue appropriate advice and steps to take if they start to feel unwell."

Ruth Hutchinson, interim director of public health for Surrey County Council, and Anna Raleigh, director of public health for West Sussex County Council, said in a joint statement: "We are working closely together and with Public Health England and the NHS to make sure everything possible is being done to protect people in our respective counties and minimise the spread of the virus."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Father of newborn baby stabbed to death on way to work in Hendon, northwest London

Synchronised swimming leads to woman's breast cancer diagnosis

UK weather: Flood warnings remain as snow expected over parts of UK

'Family cluster' among 13 new UK coronavirus cases - including first in Scotland

Coronavirus: WHO warns elderly and sick to avoid crowds as Louvre shuts doors for crisis talks

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard why facemasks won't protect you from coronavirus

Coronavirus: Expert explains why facemasks won't protect you from Covid-19
How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?