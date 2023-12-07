Live

LIVE: Boris Johnson arrives early ahead of second day of Covid inquiry evidence

Boris Johnson gets emotional over 'tragic' 2020

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson will give give further evidence on his handling of the pandemic today.

The former PM began his testimony yesterday by apologising to the inquiry and acknowledge the government did not get everything right when dealing with Covid.

He went on to say that the government should have 'twigged' about the dangers sooner and admitted he was 'rattled' by scenes coming out of Italy.

The inquiry is examining evidence relating to the government's preparedness and response to the Covid pandemic.

