LIVE: Boris Johnson arrives early ahead of second day of Covid inquiry evidence

Boris Johnson arrives early ahead of second day of Covid inquiry evidence

7 December 2023, 08:14

Boris Johnson gets emotional over 'tragic' 2020

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson will give give further evidence on his handling of the pandemic today.

The former PM began his testimony yesterday by apologising to the inquiry and acknowledge the government did not get everything right when dealing with Covid.

He went on to say that the government should have 'twigged' about the dangers sooner and admitted he was 'rattled' by scenes coming out of Italy.

The inquiry is examining evidence relating to the government's preparedness and response to the Covid pandemic.

Key Updates:

Rishi Sunak will give evidence

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Monday, the inquiry said.

Asher McShane

Five key points from yesterday’s evidence

Government made mistakes, Johnson admits

Mr Johnson apologised for ‘pain, loss and suffering’ but was heckled by bereaved who told him ‘the dead can’t hear your apologies.’

‘Should have twigged’

Mr Johnson said the government should have 'twigged' sooner about the dangers of Covid and admitted he was 'rattled' by scenes coming out of Italy.

Missing WhatsApps?

Hugo Keith KC, the lawyer for the inquiry, says 5,000 WhatsApp messages are missing.

Mr Johnson could not get access to an old phone which was "activated by some technical people".

Denies ‘toxic’ culture

Mr Johnson says he was not aware people didn't want to work in his government due to toxic atmosphere

Mr Johnson says he was unaware and did not see any sign of that, with him being able to fill roles in his administration.

No10 staff ‘frazzled’

"It was a very difficult, very challenging period. People were getting very frazzled because they were frustrated," he says.

"Covid kept coming at us in wave after wave and it was very, very hard to fight it. People were doing their level best."

Asher McShane

Boris to continue his evidence

Welcome to day two of LBC's coverage of Boris Johnson's evidence to the Covid inquiry.

The former PM arrived early yet again today. His evidence will begin from 10am.

Asher McShane

'I've rung her to apologise'

Johnson told the inquiry that he apologised to Helen MacNamara after "particularly offensive language" was used about her in a group chat.

Johnson says: "I did see that and I don't remember it now, I don't remember seeing it at the time. But I must have seen it because I was in the group.

"I've rung Helen MacNamara to apologise to her for not having called it out."

Emma Soteriou

Johnson 'surprised' by comments from former top civil servant Helen MacNamara about decision-making

MacNamara was concerned about such a homogenous group making decisions on the needs of the most vulnerable.

She said there was an absence of humanity and perspective in terms of how people lived.

"I think that there is some force in that, some force in the description of the people in and around those meetings at some of those key times," said Johnson.

"I don’t accept what Helen says about the measures that we that we took.”

He said it was “not right or fair to say” that policy was created without regard for the needs of women or other groups.

Emma Soteriou

Cummings told Johnson to ignore Hancock

Johnson says Cummings said: "We urgently need to have meetings without him."

Cummings said if Hancock "is sitting [in meetings in No10] we won’t get to the bottom of this PPE horror”.

Johnson said: “All too recognisable. We need to rebuild the govt from top to bottom. We need to take over the cabinet office and run the whole thing.”

Emma Soteriou

'Collaboration with devolved governments was excellent'

When asked if, overall, the government and devolved administrations had worked well together, Johnson says: "Yes. I hope what many of your respondents will also have said is that overwhelmingly the collaboration was excellent.

"There was far, far more that united us than divided us... It was really a big UK effort."

Emma Soteriou

'We were in remission' during summer 2020

WhatsApp messages between Johnson and Hancock showed they were "very worried about winter".

Cases had begun to rise and Hancock was getting "no traction on doing what's needed to protect the NHS this winter".

When asked if he was worried the governments ad moved too fast, Johnson says Hancock was also thinking about his budget and funding his department. 

Without a vaccine, it was possible to push down the virus but it would "bounce back", says Johnson.

Emma Soteriou

Were lockdowns imposed too late?

"We were clearly wrong in our estimation of where the peak was going to be," says Johnson.

"But once we decided to act it was pretty fast."

Emma Soteriou

