Breaking News

Boris Johnson faces down Tory rebellion as he wins vote on social care tax increase

8 September 2021, 19:29 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 19:45

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has faced down a Tory rebellion, winning a vote on the 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance for social care.

They won the vote for the levy 319 to 248 in the House of Commons, with a majority of 71.

However, a number of Conservatives reportedly chose to abstain while others made clear they were only voting with the greatest reluctance.

It comes after multiple Tory MPs previously expressed their concerns at the plans, as the party had abandoned a manifesto promise not to raise the main rates of taxes and also taken the tax burden to record peacetime levels.

There was also a divide over the scheme to place a lifetime cap of £86,000 on social care costs in England, with some believing it would primarily benefit elderly households in the more affluent parts of the South at the expense of working families elsewhere.

Mr Johnson spent almost an hour addressing a private meeting of Tories ahead of the vote, telling the backbench 1922 Committee that the Conservatives remained the party of free enterprise, the private sector and "low taxation".

"We should never forget that," he said.

At the same time, he said that he could not think of a "better use" for public money than spending on the NHS.

The tax rise was announced in parliament on Tuesday, with 36 billion pounds expected to be raised over the next three years as a result.

It will help fund social care reforms as well as helping the NHS manage its backlog due to Covid.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris announced the increase on Tuesday.

Watch again: MPs voted on 1.25% National Insurance increase for social care
Afghanistan The Price of War

US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

An MQ-9 Sea Guardian unmanned maritime surveillance drone flies over the USS Coronado

US navy launches Middle East drone task force amid Iran tensions
The prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attack has appeared in court

'I am a fighter for Isis': Paris attack suspect's chilling response to French judge
A health worker prepares vaccines

World Health Organisation chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
Confederate Monument Richmond

Statue of Confederate General Lee removed from Virginia pedestal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'Eddie, where do I start?': Caller lists grievances with Gavin Williamson
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch LIVE

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London