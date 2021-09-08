Breaking News

Boris Johnson faces down Tory rebellion as he wins vote on social care tax increase

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has faced down a Tory rebellion, winning a vote on the 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance for social care.

They won the vote for the levy 319 to 248 in the House of Commons, with a majority of 71.

However, a number of Conservatives reportedly chose to abstain while others made clear they were only voting with the greatest reluctance.

It comes after multiple Tory MPs previously expressed their concerns at the plans, as the party had abandoned a manifesto promise not to raise the main rates of taxes and also taken the tax burden to record peacetime levels.

There was also a divide over the scheme to place a lifetime cap of £86,000 on social care costs in England, with some believing it would primarily benefit elderly households in the more affluent parts of the South at the expense of working families elsewhere.

Mr Johnson spent almost an hour addressing a private meeting of Tories ahead of the vote, telling the backbench 1922 Committee that the Conservatives remained the party of free enterprise, the private sector and "low taxation".

"We should never forget that," he said.

At the same time, he said that he could not think of a "better use" for public money than spending on the NHS.

The tax rise was announced in parliament on Tuesday, with 36 billion pounds expected to be raised over the next three years as a result.

It will help fund social care reforms as well as helping the NHS manage its backlog due to Covid.

