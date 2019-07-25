Boris Johnson's First House Of Commons Statement: Watch It Live NOW

Boris Johnson will make his first statement in the House of Commons today - and you can watch it live.

The new Prime Minister will, for the first time, set out his government's plans in his first session in parliament.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will then respond to Mr Johnson for the first time.

It follows the new Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg, who will be taking questions about business of the House.

