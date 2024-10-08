Exclusive

'People forget the horror of October 7': Boris Johnson slams government for 'incoherent' Israel policy

Boris Johnson said people had forgotten the horror of October 7. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas and Hezbollah, a year on from the October 7 massacre.

The Conservative former Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "too many people have forgotten the full horror" of the October 7 attacks that left 1,200 people dead.

Mr Johnson, whose memoir Unleashed is released later this month, insisted that Israel, "a long-term strategic ally", has "a right to defend itself."

Nearly 100 hostages of the 250 taken by Hamas a year ago remain unaccounted for. Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and return the remaining hostages.

But the country's government has been heavily criticised for the tens of thousands of people killed in its retaliatory war in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials.

Separately Israel has also launched a bombardment and ground incursion over its northern border into Lebanon, in a bid to suppress Hezbollah and stop the strikes on its own northern regions that have displaced tens of thousands.

Mr Johnson said that his "heart bleeds" for the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

But he insisted that "you have got to face the reality that Israel is trying to deal with two sets of people who want to exterminate them and their country."

The escalation of the previously-simmering conflict in Lebanon began with the detonation of sabotaged pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members. Thousands were injured and several killed in these initial attacks.

Boris Johnson speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Israel has been widely held responsible for the attack, but has not admitted to it publicly. They have been criticised for endangering civilians who may have been standing close to the people holding the pagers.

But Mr Johnson said the electronic device explosions were not "indiscriminate".

"There could be no more discriminating means than by identifying their own pagers and walkie-talkies."

A portrait of a one of the people taken captive or killed by Hamas militants during the Nova music festival attack on October 7. Picture: Getty

The British government has called for a ceasefire and for the return of the hostages still held by Hamas.

But in September Labour sparked fury with the Israeli government by suspending some licences for arms exports by private companies, amid fears the weapons could be used in a way that breaks international law.

Relatives of Hanan Yablonka, one of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, at his funeral in May this year after he was killed. Picture: Getty

At the same time, the British armed forces were peripherally involved in Israel's defence against a major Iranian bombing strike last week.

Mr Johnson suggested that the Starmer government's policy on Israel was incoherent.

A Palestinian family rides on the back of a donkey-drawn carriage next to damaged buildings in Khan Yunis in April. Picture: Getty

He said: "I think it’s amazing that we are in a situation where we as simultaneously saying that when Tehran launches a barrage we are saying we stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel - but we put an arms embargo on them."

Mr Johnson, who was Prime Minister from 2019-2022, stood down amid a mass resignation of government minister, as a result of a sexual misconduct scandal involving a deputy chief whip, and the Partygate Covid row.

Boris Johnson's memoir Unleashed is out on October 10.

