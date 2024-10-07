Exclusive

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson today told LBC that Sue Gray was 'always a goner' because her position had become untenable - one day after she resigned, citing ‘intense commentary’ she was facing about her role.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari in an exclusive interview with LBC, Mr Johnson said: "I thought that it was Chronicle of a Death Foretold, really, because… she was always a goner"

“I think the interesting thing about Sue is she spent a long time in the heart of Whitehall kind of clearing up all the propriety and ethics… stuff.

“I think she knows where the bodies are buried and she’s been able to parlay that very useful knowledge.”

Ms Gray stepped aside citing "intense commentary about my position", after rows over her salary and freebies given to Cabinet ministers and MPs cast a shadow over Labour's annual party conference.

Sir Keir Starmer is seen leaving 10 Downing Street via side door in the wake of resignation of his chief of staff Sue Gray. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson elaborated on the comments made in his new book, Unleashed, which is being released later this month.

Mr Johnson told Nick Ferrari Sue Gray was “always a goner as soon as it became clear that her son had received money for his campaign… from a guy called Waheed Ali - who then got a pass to enter No10.

“Even if she didn’t know about the suits… the designer spectacles, that was going to be a tough one for her.”

Talking about the Partygate scandal that led to the end of his time as PM, Mr Johnson added: “When I commissioned her to do that exercise - she was presented to me as the soul of political impartiality and probity.

“I had high expectations… for a lot of the time fundamentally she was going to be sensible.

Caller brands the role of Chief of Staff in Downing Street as 'manipulative'

Replacing Ms Gray is Morgan McSweeney, who led the party's election campaign and with whom she was reported to have clashed, while she will take on a new position as "envoy to the regions and nations".

Critics have argued the new administration was failing to set out a clear vision for Government, with some saying the timing of the Budget at the end of October has allowed negative stories to fill a policy vacuum.

Facing broadcasters on Monday, Defence Secretary John Healey rejected suggestions the Government had left it too long, saying "we saw with Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng what happens when you try and rush a Budget" so "this needs to be done properly".

He rejected the idea that the Government is already at "crisis point", three months after winning an electoral landslide that some would have expected to have been followed by a longer political honeymoon period.

"No, I'd characterise this as a new Government getting on with the job," he told LBC.

He refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray's new role as envoy to the regions and nations was salaried or whether she would be elevated to the House of Lords, saying: "None of those are decisions for me."

In her statement on Sunday, Ms Gray said her "first interest has always been public service" and described it as an "honour" to "play my part in the delivery of a Labour Government."

"However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government's vital work of change," she said.

"It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside and I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister in my new role."

Sir Keir thanked her for "all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change".

Number 10 rejected suggestions the Prime Minister has a "woman problem" after Ms Gray, one of the most senior figures behind the scenes with decades of Whitehall experience, was replaced by a man.

"I wouldn't accept that characterisation at all," Sir Keir's official spokesman said when asked by reporters on Monday.

Asked whether it could be inferred from Ms Gray's departure that the right structures had not been in place in Downing Street, the spokesman said: "I think it's right to reflect on the first weeks and months in office to ensure that you do have the right structures in place going forward to deliver change for the country."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy defended the former senior civil servant, who before joining Labour oversaw the report into the so-called partygate scandal , as a "superb public servant".

"I thank Sue Gray for all that she did as a superb public servant. I congratulate her as she heads into this new role," he told reporters on Monday.

As part of the reshuffle, there are two new deputy chiefs of staff in Vidhya Alakeson, political director at Number 10, and Jill Cuthbertson, who has been director of government relations in Downing Street since their election win.

She had previously worked for former Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband.

Former journalist James Lyons will be in charge of a new strategic communications team, joining Downing Street from TikTok.

Nin Pandit, who previously ran the Downing Street policy unit, has been appointed principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, a senior civil service position.

