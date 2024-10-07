Exclusive

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role

7 October 2024, 15:53

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'
Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson today told LBC that Sue Gray was 'always a goner' because her position had become untenable - one day after she resigned, citing ‘intense commentary’ she was facing about her role.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari in an exclusive interview with LBC, Mr Johnson said: "I thought that it was Chronicle of a Death Foretold, really, because… she was always a goner"

“I think the interesting thing about Sue is she spent a long time in the heart of Whitehall kind of clearing up all the propriety and ethics… stuff.

“I think she knows where the bodies are buried and she’s been able to parlay that very useful knowledge.”

Ms Gray stepped aside citing "intense commentary about my position", after rows over her salary and freebies given to Cabinet ministers and MPs cast a shadow over Labour's annual party conference.

Listen on Tuesday from 7am to hear Nick's full conversation with Boris Johnson

You can listen live to LBC, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Sir Keir Starmer is seen leaving 10 Downing Street via side door in the wake of resignation of his chief of staff Sue Gray
Sir Keir Starmer is seen leaving 10 Downing Street via side door in the wake of resignation of his chief of staff Sue Gray. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson elaborated on the comments made in his new book, Unleashed, which is being released later this month.

Mr Johnson told Nick Ferrari Sue Gray was “always a goner as soon as it became clear that her son had received money for his campaign… from a guy called Waheed Ali - who then got a pass to enter No10.

“Even if she didn’t know about the suits… the designer spectacles, that was going to be a tough one for her.”

Talking about the Partygate scandal that led to the end of his time as PM, Mr Johnson added: “When I commissioned her to do that exercise - she was presented to me as the soul of political impartiality and probity.

“I had high expectations… for a lot of the time fundamentally she was going to be sensible.

Caller brands the role of Chief of Staff in Downing Street as 'manipulative'

“I think the interesting thing about Sue is she spent a long time in the heart of Whitehall kind of clearing up all the propriety and ethics…stuff.

“I think she knows where the bodies are buried and she’s been able to parlay that very useful knowledge.”

Replacing Ms Gray is Morgan McSweeney, who led the party's election campaign and with whom she was reported to have clashed, while she will take on a new position as "envoy to the regions and nations".

Critics have argued the new administration was failing to set out a clear vision for Government, with some saying the timing of the Budget at the end of October has allowed negative stories to fill a policy vacuum.

Facing broadcasters on Monday, Defence Secretary John Healey rejected suggestions the Government had left it too long, saying "we saw with Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng what happens when you try and rush a Budget" so "this needs to be done properly".

He rejected the idea that the Government is already at "crisis point", three months after winning an electoral landslide that some would have expected to have been followed by a longer political honeymoon period.

"No, I'd characterise this as a new Government getting on with the job," he told LBC.

He refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray's new role as envoy to the regions and nations was salaried or whether she would be elevated to the House of Lords, saying: "None of those are decisions for me."

In her statement on Sunday, Ms Gray said her "first interest has always been public service" and described it as an "honour" to "play my part in the delivery of a Labour Government."

"However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government's vital work of change," she said.

"It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside and I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister in my new role."

Sir Keir thanked her for "all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change".

Number 10 rejected suggestions the Prime Minister has a "woman problem" after Ms Gray, one of the most senior figures behind the scenes with decades of Whitehall experience, was replaced by a man.

"I wouldn't accept that characterisation at all," Sir Keir's official spokesman said when asked by reporters on Monday.

Asked whether it could be inferred from Ms Gray's departure that the right structures had not been in place in Downing Street, the spokesman said: "I think it's right to reflect on the first weeks and months in office to ensure that you do have the right structures in place going forward to deliver change for the country."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy defended the former senior civil servant, who before joining Labour oversaw the report into the so-called partygate scandal , as a "superb public servant".

"I thank Sue Gray for all that she did as a superb public servant. I congratulate her as she heads into this new role," he told reporters on Monday.

As part of the reshuffle, there are two new deputy chiefs of staff in Vidhya Alakeson, political director at Number 10, and Jill Cuthbertson, who has been director of government relations in Downing Street since their election win.

She had previously worked for former Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband.

Former journalist James Lyons will be in charge of a new strategic communications team, joining Downing Street from TikTok.

Nin Pandit, who previously ran the Downing Street policy unit, has been appointed principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, a senior civil service position.

Boris Johnson’s memoir, Unleashed, is out on October 10

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Breaking
Breaking News

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women

1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy

Man City defeat Premier League in legal battle over sponsorship deals in landmark ruling

Tanya Liddle is now due to be released from prison on Monday next week after being given a conditional discharge

Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the anniversary of October 7

'We stood up like lions': Netanyahu's address to Israelis one year from October 7, as he vows to 'remember our fallen'

A Russian Army “Grad” self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires rockets toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub as Zelensky says war in ‘very important phase’

Latest News

See more Latest News

England and Wales are facing eight hours of rain and thunder on Monday.

Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Madeleine McCann (l) and prime suspect Christian Brueckner (r) who is on trial for different charges

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner speaks for the first time during unrelated sex crime trial
Baby boomers are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before

Baby boomers more overweight, weak and sick in their 50s and 60s than pre-war generation

Composite image of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

US national debt could rise under Harris – but would surge under Trump – report

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007 (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r)

Madeleine McCann's parents brace for verdict as prime suspect faces 15-year prison sentence in unrelated trial
Fay Manners and Michelle Dvorak were trapped for three days

British climber rescued by Indian Air Force after being stranded in the Himalayas for three days
Los Angeles, USA. 10th Mar, 2024. Al Pacino in the press room at the The 96th Academy Awards. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Al Pacino reveals he 'didn't have a pulse' after near-death brush with Covid

Security officials work on the site of an explosion

Pakistani separatist group claims bombing that killed two near Karachi airport

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible.

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible
Police have launched an appeal for information about several individuals who attended Saturday's Middle East marches in London

Do you recognise these people? Met launches public appeal for those suspected of protest offences at London marches

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit