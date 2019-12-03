Boris Johnson launches blistering attack on Corbyn's security record

Mr Johnson has hit out at the Labour leader on his record on security matters. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister has issued a stinging rebuke of Jeremy Corbyn's record on security by accusing the Labour leader of siding with the UK's "enemies."

The Tory Party leader used an interview with The Sun newspaper to hit out at his political rival, blasting him on his approach to NATO, as world leaders gather in London for a key summit.

The Sun reported Mr Johnson voiced fears the UK’s closest allies, including America, have already said the prospect of Mr Corbyn in No10 makes them “very anxious” because he cannot be trusted with secret intelligence.

The Prime Minister even suggested the likes of the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - the nations that, with Britain, make up the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing agreement - could stop working closely with the UK if Mr Corbyn became prime minister.

"Every time he has the chance, he sides with our enemies," Mr Johnson told the popular newspaper.

"A lot of our allies, particularly the Five Eyes, are very anxious about any future collaboration.

"It is absolutely not a Tory scare story. They have said precisely this."

The Prime Minister's claimed in The Sun newspaper that Britain's allies are "anxious" about Jeremy Corbyn winning. Picture: PA

The Conservative Party leader said seeing world leaders assemble in London for the NATO event brought Mr Corbyn's attitude to the forefront of his mind, he said: “NATO is an organisation that Corbyn has said he wants to disband. I am a proud believer in the Transatlantic Alliance, the alliance between the UK and America.

“In 70 years it has proved it is absolutely vital for our collective security. I think you have to stick up for this country and defend it. You have to take a stand and you have to stick up for British values.

“I don’t think it is to be strong to want to disband NATO, to want to scrap MI5, which is the agency that keeps us safe — and to kow-tow to people who mean us harm. That is a huge, huge mistake.”

Labour says their leader's consistently made the right calls in the interests of peace. Picture: PA

A Labour spokesman hit back at the remarks, accusing the Tories of trying to "keep people safe on the cheap".

"Jeremy Corbyn has consistently made the right calls in the interests of peace and security at home and abroad and will do whatever is necessary and effective to keep the British people safe," the party spokesman said.

"Real security doesn't just come from strong laws and intelligence, it also comes from effective public services that have the funding they need. You can't keep people safe on the cheap."