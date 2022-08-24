Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10 to mark six month anniversary of the war

24 August 2022, 15:34 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 16:11

Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10
Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10. Picture: UK Gov

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv today in a show of strength and solidarity with Ukraine to mark the six month anniversary of the war and to join the nation's independence celebrations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson posted a picture of himself alongside Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after making the surprise trip to Kyiv.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all," he said on Twitter.

"That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.

"I believe Ukraine can and will win this war."

Read more: 'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

As part of his third visit to the city since the invasion, the Prime Minister called on the international community to stay the course in Ukraine, as it continues to defend its sovereignty.

Today also to marks 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, and while meeting President Zelenskyy the Prime Minister also outlined the UK’s next major package of new support, including unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This package of unmanned air systems includes 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces.

Military personnel can be trained to fly the helicopter drones, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in under 20 minutes.

Each drone feeds back live video and still images to allow forces on the ground to defend urban areas safely.

Boris Johnson said: "For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

Read more: Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine

"Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win."

In his final visit to the country before leaving Downing Street, the Prime Minister also received Ukraine’s highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, 'The Order of Liberty', for the UK’s staunch support of Ukraine’s freedom.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liverpool's police urged the city's "criminal fraternity" to come forward over the killing. (Left) A girl leaves flowers in memory of Olivia, 9

'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

Nee was the target of the shooting that left Olivia, 9, fatally wounded

Pictured: Convicted burglar, 35, who was the target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia, 9, dead

Judge involved in Archie Battersbee case to rule on similar case involving a 6 year old girl

Judge from Archie Battersbee case to rule on whether girl, six, has life support withdrawn

Another London bus strike to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival

Bank Holiday bus strike to clash with London's Notting Hill Carnival as revellers warned of delays

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin apologises for topless picture of influencers at official residence

Locals have said they are "shocked" and "worried" about the spike in moped watch crimes

'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

Red Arrows members have been investigated

Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

Elizabeth Line sections to link up on Sunday 6th November

Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

The TUC has called for an increase of the national minimum wage

Trade unions demand national minimum wage increase to £15 amid mass walkouts over pay

Olivia may have been killed in a tit-for-tat attack

Target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead arrested as two sources 'name gunman'

Just Stop Oil demonstrated at three service stations on Wednesday.

Protesters glue themselves to petrol courts and 'smash up pumps' on M25 as police make 9 arrests

Rab Wardell, 37, died in his sleep overnight on Monday.

Olympian Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell, 37, as he suffered cardiac arrest

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Criminals urged to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

The UK and Ukraine have announced a new digital trade agreement six months after Russia's invasion

'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

Passengers evacuated through Eurotunnel on foot after train broke down beneath English Channel

Eurotunnel passengers evacuated on foot after train breaks down under English Channel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Biden

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

Pakistan Floods

Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan with more than 900 dead since mid-June

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked

China Panda Twins

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

Russia Ukraine War Explainer

Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine

France Drought

Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

Japan Prime Minister COVID

Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

Finland Prime Minister Party

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Russia Ex Mayor Arrested

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honour of the country’s National Flag Day

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London