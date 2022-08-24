Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10 to mark six month anniversary of the war

Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10. Picture: UK Gov

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv today in a show of strength and solidarity with Ukraine to mark the six month anniversary of the war and to join the nation's independence celebrations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boris Johnson posted a picture of himself alongside Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after making the surprise trip to Kyiv.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all," he said on Twitter.

"That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.

"I believe Ukraine can and will win this war."

Read more: 'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

As part of his third visit to the city since the invasion, the Prime Minister called on the international community to stay the course in Ukraine, as it continues to defend its sovereignty.

Today also to marks 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, and while meeting President Zelenskyy the Prime Minister also outlined the UK’s next major package of new support, including unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This package of unmanned air systems includes 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces.

The Prime Minister also received the Order of Liberty from President @ZelenskyyUa, for the United Kingdom’s staunch support of Ukraine’s freedom. #StandWithUkraine | #StandForFreedom pic.twitter.com/9ABcMBoo92 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 24, 2022

Military personnel can be trained to fly the helicopter drones, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in under 20 minutes.

Each drone feeds back live video and still images to allow forces on the ground to defend urban areas safely.

Boris Johnson said: "For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

Read more: Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine

The history of Ukraine's independence is quite dramatic and inspiring. Ukrainian nation was fighting for centuries and continues to do so since Feb 24. Devotion, bravery, freedom. Our land - our independence. Brief historic update by @United24media: https://t.co/l66r5QYI6B. pic.twitter.com/W68zn4wvtB — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2022

"Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win."

In his final visit to the country before leaving Downing Street, the Prime Minister also received Ukraine’s highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, 'The Order of Liberty', for the UK’s staunch support of Ukraine’s freedom.