Boris Johnson moved to Intensive Care Unit as condition worsens

6 April 2020, 20:26 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 21:30

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

By Fiona Jones

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas' Hospital after his condition worsened.

The decision was made by the PM’s medical team after his condition worsened over the course of this afternoon.

Before he was moved to ICU, the PM asked Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

A No 10 spokesperson has said:

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

