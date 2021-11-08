Boris Johnson slammed for 'irresponsibly parading' around hospital unmasked

Boris Johnson was pictured maskless on his visit.
Boris Johnson was pictured maskless on his visit. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for not wearing a face mask during his hospital visit on Monday.

It comes after Mr Johnson visited a hospital in the North East, choosing to skip the Commons debate over the ongoing sleaze scandal in Westminster.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted a "double blow" to the Prime Minister, both for his no-show at the debate and lack of PPE on his visit.

"So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to turn up to Parliament to defend the sleazy corrupt government shenanigans of recent days," he tweeted.

"He’s now irresponsibly parading round a hospital without a mask.

"Patients and NHS staff deserve better than this."

Read more: Starmer labels Paterson sleaze scandal as 'government corruption'

Read more: Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

The Prime Minister did wear a mask at certain times on his visit.
The Prime Minister did wear a mask at certain times on his visit. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister was pictured with the sleeves of his white shirt rolled up, and his tie tucked into his shirt, pacing through Hexham hospital.

But No10 has defended the Prime Minister's actions, saying Mr Johnson followed all the rules in place at the hospital.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "As the hospital trust has made clear, the Prime Minister followed the Covid measures that are in place during his visit, including wearing a mask in all clinical areas."

Official guidance for Hexham hospital, which is part of the Northumbria NHS Trust states: "Anyone attending our hospitals and community settings must continue to wear a face-covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff."

Just last week, Mr Johnson came under fire after he was pictured sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough at COP26 - without wearing a mask.

When asked why he decided not to wear one at the climate summit, the PM said: "It's up to people to make a judgement about whether they're at a reasonable distance from someone and whether they're with someone they don't normally meet."

