Boris Johnson Faces MPs In Parliamentary Speech

25 September 2019, 19:19

Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's dramatic opening speech to Parliament as MPs are in uproar.

"I say it is time to get Brexit done so we can move on, so we can start to reunite," said Johnson.

He challenged Jeremy Corbyn: "Is he going to vote no confidence? Does he in his heart even want to be PM anymore?

"They have until today to table a motion of no confidence and we can have that vote tomorrow. Or any of the other parties if they fancy a go."

He continued: "It’s time for Parliament finally to take responsibility" and said they have to "finally face the day of reckoning."

Referencing the Supreme Court ruling that his decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful, he said, "the court was wrong."

The Prime Minister fought against MPs' cries that were so thunderous, the Speaker John Bercow interrupted multiple times to "have some regard for those watching."

Watch the dramatic speech above.

