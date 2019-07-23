Boris Johnson Expected To Be Named As Prime Minister This Morning

Boris Johnson is expected to finally reach Number 10. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is widely expected to be revealed as the UK's next Prime Minister later, when the winner of the Tory leadership contest is announced.

The former Mayor of London is the clear favourite over his rival Jeremy Hunt following a ballot of Conservative party members.

The winner will be announced at 11.45am at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre in Westminster.

Before that, Theresa May will hold her final cabinet meeting this morning, before her successor takes over tomorrow afternoon.

Mrs May will also face her final Prime Minister's Questions, before returning to Downing Street for lunch and then travelling to Buckingham Palace to inform the Queen of her successor.

The new Prime Minister - follow it live on LBC. Picture: Getty

The winner will then travel to see Her Majesty and then head to Downing Street to give his first speech as Prime Minister.

On Wednesday evening, the new PM will start naming his Cabinet, including the new Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

A number of resignations are expected to follow the announcement, with Cabinet ministers such as David Gauke and Rory Stewart saying they would refuse to work under Mr Johnson.

Yesterday, Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan became the first senior Conservative to quit ahead of the new leader being installed.

Boris Johnson is overwhelming favourite to be the next Prime Minister. Ladbrokes has the former Foreign Secretary as 1/50 to win the Conservative leadership election, with the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 16/1.

