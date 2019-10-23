PMQs: Boris Johnson Faces Prime Minister's Questions - Watch Live NOW

Boris Johnson faces a grilling from MPs in the first Prime Minister's Questions since the Brexit votes and you can watch it live.

From midday, the Prime Minister will be at the House of Commons to face Jeremy Corbyn in PMQs.

The Brexit delay is sure to be a topic that comes up, along with his deal, a General Election and more.

It's going to be an unmissable edition of PMQs - watch it live at the top of th epage.