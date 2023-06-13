'They have no excuse for delay': Boris calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report

13 June 2023, 20:55

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.
Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate. Picture: Alamy/Cabinet Office

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has urged the privileges committee to publish its Partygate report on whether he lied to MPs and “let the world judge their nonsense”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former prime minister played down Partygate allegations during his time in No10 and claimed advisers told him the rules and guidance had been followed. He told the Commons that social distancing was observed.

But the privileges committee, which looks into cases of parliamentary standards, found officials did not tell him that guidance had been followed.

The committee, of which four of the seven MPs are Conservatives, is expected to present its findings on Wednesday.

The findings are expected to be damning for Mr Johnson, given he quit as MP on Friday and criticised the committee in the process.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Gavin Esler says Tory Party need to spend 'a long time in opposition to get its act together'

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the former PM Boris Johnson said: "The privileges committee should publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense.

"They have no excuse for delay.

"Their absurdly unfair rules do not even allow any criticism of their findings.

"I have made my views clear to the committee in writing - and will do so more widely when they finally publish."

MPs are due to recommend he should have been suspended for at least 10 days had he remained in the Commons, which would have triggered a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Read more: Boris Johnson misled Parliament by claiming Covid rules were followed, privileges committee to say

Read more: Increase productivity and taxes may be cut, Hunt urges public sector - after Boris' jibe to 'be more Conservative'

Boris Johnson's Partygate claims have been scrutinised.
Boris Johnson's Partygate claims have been scrutinised. Picture: Cabinet Office

A committee spokesman said on Tuesday: "A letter enclosing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night.

"The committee is dealing with these and will report promptly."

Having quit last week, Mr Johnson can no longer be suspended but he could be refused a parliamentary pass offered to former MPs.

