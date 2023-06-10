The end for Boris? Johnson quits with a swipe at Sunak and hints at comeback

10 June 2023, 01:05

Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation speech.
Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation speech. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Boris Johnson quit his seat as Tory MP in a furious resignation later on Friday but the ex-prime minister made a worrying threat for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he hinted his departure from politics will only be temporary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory MP with "immediate effect" on Friday in a lengthy statement posted online, just hours after ally and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced her own resignation

His resignation came off the back of the ongoing inquiry into 'Partygate' and whether he knowingly misled Parliament when he said his staff did not break lockdown rules in their booze-filled lockdown parties.

He quit as an MP after he received the findings of the privileges committee into inquiry.

However, the former Prime Minister took a swipe at Rishi Sunak in his departure statement and he warned he'll be staying away from Parliament – "at least for now".

Taking a dig at the current Conservative government, Johnson said: "Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.

"We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda. We need to cut business and personal taxes - and not just as pre-election gimmicks - rather than endlessly putting them up.

"We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.

"Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?"

BRITAIN-POLITICS
BRITAIN-POLITICS. Picture: Getty

The former PM's mention of a free trade agreement with the US comes just days after Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden confirmed the UK's new "special relationship" with the US through the the "Atlantic Declaration", an economic agreement between the two countries.

But hopes for a long sought-after free trade deal with the States were squashed following the visit.

Mr Johnson went on in his statement: "Of course, it suits the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the SNP to do whatever they can to remove me from parliament.

"Sadly, as we saw in July last year, there are currently some Tory MPs who share that view. I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt under way, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result."

Comparisons have been made between Mr Johnson's resignation statement and Trumpian rhetoric since the announcement, as Tory Peer Lord Gavin Barwell pointed to "symmetry" between the two's seeming belief in conspiracy theories.

The news of Mr Trump's second indictment came the same day as Boris' resignation.

Now that Boris and Nadine Dorries have both resigned, it will trigger two by-elections, meaning the Conservatives will face the possibility of losing two seats in quick succession.

Boris' seat in Uxbridge looks set to fall to Labour, meanwhile Dorries' seat remains more uncertain.

Speculation has circulated that Mr Johnson may have resigned with Ms Dorries' more secure Tory seat in sight but this has not been confirmed and he would require approval to run for candidacy.

Mr Johnson admitted to misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, but denied doing so on purpose.

Announcing his resignation on Friday night from his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, Mr Johnson accused the privileges committee of "egregious bias", adding that he was "bewildered and appalled".

He said: "Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court."

Listen and subscribe to Guto Harri's Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Boris Johnson has stepped down as an MP
Boris Johnson has stepped down as an MP. Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson said that he had been "forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by [Labour MP] Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."

He also criticised the initial investigation led by civil servant Sue Gray, whom Labour have gone on to court for a senior role in leader Sir Keir Starmer's office.

Mr Johnson added: "Nor do I believe that it is any coincidence that her supposedly impartial chief counsel, Daniel Stilitz KC, turned out to be a strong Labour supporter who repeatedly tweeted personal attacks on me and the government."

The privileges committee has since confirmed it will be meeting on Monday to conclude the inquiry so it can “publish its report promptly” following Mr Johnson's accusation of bias.

A spokesman for the Privileges Committee said: "The Committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so.

"Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement. The Committee will meet on Monday to conclude the inquiry and to publish its report promptly."

Reports suggest the committee ruled that he did lie to the Commons by saying that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street over Partygate allegations from during the pandemic.

The committee was allegedly planning to recommend a 10-day suspension for Mr Johnson from the Commons, which would have led to a recall petition among his constituents, opening it up to a potential by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules. Picture: Cabinet Office

The former Prime Minister also said in his statement: "I have received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear - much to my amazement - that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament."

He added: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."

Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Met over a Downing Street event - one of more than 120 penalties handed out by the force because of Partygate - previously insisted through spokespeople that he is cooperating fully with the inquiry.

He had denied every "knowingly, deliberately or wittingly" misleading Parliament when he spoke to MPs about claims of events.

Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules. Picture: Cabinet Office

Mr Johnson said: "They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister.

"They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister - including the current Prime Minister and the then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak - believed we were working lawfully together.

"I have been an MP since 2001. I take my responsibilities seriously."

Read more: Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris's honours list rewards allies as Labour condemns 'sickening insult'

Read more: Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Lewis Goodall reacts: Boris Johnson resigns

LBC's Lewis Goodall said in reaction to the news: "So, all out war with Rishi Sunak. Boris Johnson is leaving the political battlefield.

“He has dominated the political stage in this country. Whether you like it or dislike it, he’s been one of the major players over the last 10 year– 15 years in British politics.

“He is a consequential prime minister because of his actions over Brexit. He oversaw the biggest calamity to happen to this country in over 70 years, overseeing the most extraordinary government reaction to it but also one that was characterised often by chaos. One that was characterised by his own hospitalisation.

“His career has been nothing if not consistently dramatic and he finds himself now at its end.”

It comes after Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list was announced on Friday, which has been criticised for its inclusion of staff involved in the Partygate scandal.

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect
Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect. Picture: Getty
Boris Johnson took aim at his successor and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson took aim at his successor and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson was Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. He had first been an MP from 2001-2008, before quitting to run for Mayor of London. He served two terms in that role to 2016, when he returned to Parliament.

Opposition MPs were quick to condemn Mr Johnson following his announcement. Deputy leader for the Labour Party Angela Rayner said: "As Boris Johnson exits in disgrace, the British public are sick to the back teeth of this never ending Tory soap opera played out at their expense."

Labour MP Nadia Whittome said: "Don’t let him spin this as a “remainer witch-hunt”.

"Boris Johnson has been exposed for what he is: a Prime Minister who broke the laws he made and then repeatedly lied about it. Simple as that. Good riddance."

His successor as London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Hours after the PM sends Boris Johnson's mates to the Lords - he resigns after a serious breach of Parliamentary rules. This Government is beyond a joke".

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP who also announced her resignation this week, said: "Everyone knew he was not fit to hold public office before he was even an MP.

"Yet Tories made him their leader & look what happened. Evading scrutiny to the last & choosing to quit just hours after gifting gongs & peerages in atrocious act of patronage & sleaze."

Mr Johnson has been hit by multiple political scandals in the last few years.
Mr Johnson has been hit by multiple political scandals in the last few years. Picture: Alamy

But allies defended him. Former Home Secretary and one of Mr Johnson's close allies, Priti Patel, who was announced on the former PM's honours list on Friday, said: "Boris Johnson has served our country and his constituency with distinction.

"He led world in supporting Ukraine, got Brexit done, and was our most electorally successful prime minister since Margaret Thatcher.

"Boris is a political titan whose legacy will stand the test of time."

Tory MP Eddie Hughes for Bloxwich, Willenhall and Walsall North said: "When Boris came to Bloxwich in 2019, the high street came to a standstill. Everyone wanted to wish him well or get a selfie.

"Buses stopped while the driver and the passengers took photos.

"No one else in British politics has the same affinity with the public."

In a statement Richard Mills, chairman of Uxbridge & South Ruislip Conservative Association, said it had been an "honour and privilege" to work with Boris Johnson since he was elected as the constituency's MP in 2015.

Mr Mills added: "We respect his decision to stand down as our local MP in response to the outcomes proposed by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee in a coordinated campaign against him. "

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

Donald Trump

Trump indictment: Showing off classified material, storing documents in bathroom

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect

Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun as drones strike within Russia

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Trump told lawyers 'I don't want anybody looking through my boxes' in classified documents indictment

Donnie Adams was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria

Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative in mass brawl

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Saul Cookson's mother has paid tribute

Mother's heart-rending tribute to 'sweetest, kindest boy', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance in police chase
Young Dolph

Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

Letby denies murdering and attempting to kill babies at hospital

'You are a murderer': Lucy Letby clashes with prosecutor as he accuses her of misleading jury with 'sob story'

Donald Trump

Trump-appointed judge assigned to oversee criminal case

Boris Johnson's resignation honours list includes Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees Mogg.

Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris's honours list rewards allies as Labour condemns 'sickening insult'

Just Stop Oil used bikes in their protest for the first time

Just Stop Oil start 'slow cycling' protests, with onlookers bemused as police steer eco-activists onto the pavement

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patriot missile launcher

US announces new £1.6bn package of military aid for Ukraine

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms
Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi readmitted to hospital for medical checks

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP triggering a by-election in her constituency

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' setting up tricky by-election for Rishi Sunak
explosion

Video shows ‘Ukrainian tank’ blown up by Russian helicopter was a tractor

Pensioner John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he dies

'I'm just here existing': Pensioner with no family leaves will out every night in case he dies
Russia Ukraine War

Iran helping Russia build drone factory east of Moscow for war in Ukraine – US

Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000

Con man jailed after trying to trick elderly couple into paying him for roofing work he hadn't done
Russia Belarus

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus next month, says Putin

Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday

'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit