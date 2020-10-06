Boris Johnson: Restoring 'normality' after Covid is not the mission of government

Boris Johnson said a 'return to normality' won't be enough. Picture: No10

Boris Johnson has said that "going back to normal" after the coronavirus crisis will not be an adequate response and is not the priority of government.

The Prime Minister used his Conservative Party conference speech to say that the Government was working "night and day to repel this virus".

He said: "We can't define the mission of this government as to merely restore normality."

At a conference held online because of coronavirus, Mr Johnson said: "I don't know about you, but I have had more than enough of this disease that attacks not only human beings but so many of the greatest things about our country - our pubs, our clubs, our football, our theatre and all the gossipy gregariousness and love of human contact that drives the creativity of our economy."

Mr Johnson said the UK would succeed in fighting off the virus "just as this country has seen off every alien invader for the last thousand years".

But he said he is confident that Britain will defeat coronavirus and pledged the Government is determined to "build back better".

"After all we have been through it is not enough just to go back to before. We have lost too much, we have mourned too many," he told the Conservative Party virtual conference.

"We have been through too much frustration and hardship just to settle for the status quo ante to think that life can go on as before the plague and we will not.

"That is why this Government will build back better."

This story is being updated