Boris Johnson self-isolating after NHS Test and Trace alert

Boris Johnson and MP Lee Ashfield met for breakfast last Thursday. Picture: Facebook/Lee Anderson

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after he received an alert from Test and Trace, Downing Street has confirmed.

A No10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."

Mr Johnson had a meeting lasting about 35 minutes with some MPs in Number 10 on Thursday morning, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who later this week tested positive for Covid-19.

The MP said in a Facebook post: "Isolating. On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well.

"We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

"I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good."

Mr Anderson's wife Sinead suffers from a number of illness which place her in the 'high risk' category.

The Prime Minister fell ill with Covid-19 in March after the country went into the first national lockdown, and was eventually treated in hospital for breathing problems in the late stages of the infection.

Questions are being raised about why Mr Johnson met with the MP in-person for breakfast when the meeting likely could have taken place over a video conference.

Labour MP Chris Bryant wrote on Twitter: "I don't understand. I thought England was in lockdown. What was the PM doing not maintaining a social distance with another MP? Have I missed something?"

It follows a week which saw Mr Johnson's administration rocked by political drama with his close aides, chief adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain, exiting their posts.