Breaking News

Boris Johnson self-isolating after NHS Test and Trace alert

15 November 2020, 20:46 | Updated: 15 November 2020, 21:55

Boris Johnson and MP Lee Ashfield met for breakfast last Thursday
Boris Johnson and MP Lee Ashfield met for breakfast last Thursday. Picture: Facebook/Lee Anderson
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after he received an alert from Test and Trace, Downing Street has confirmed.

A No10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."

Read more: Expert urges against 'flip-flopping' between pandemic and economy

Mr Johnson had a meeting lasting about 35 minutes with some MPs in Number 10 on Thursday morning, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who later this week tested positive for Covid-19.

The MP said in a Facebook post: "Isolating. On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well.

"We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning. My wife and I both tested positive.

"I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good."

Mr Anderson's wife Sinead suffers from a number of illness which place her in the 'high risk' category.

Read more: What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?

Read more: Months of Covid restrictions ahead despite vaccine, BioNTech boss admits

The Prime Minister fell ill with Covid-19 in March after the country went into the first national lockdown, and was eventually treated in hospital for breathing problems in the late stages of the infection.

Questions are being raised about why Mr Johnson met with the MP in-person for breakfast when the meeting likely could have taken place over a video conference.

Labour MP Chris Bryant wrote on Twitter: "I don't understand. I thought England was in lockdown. What was the PM doing not maintaining a social distance with another MP? Have I missed something?"

It follows a week which saw Mr Johnson's administration rocked by political drama with his close aides, chief adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain, exiting their posts.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarus Protests

900 arrested in Belarus protests, human rights group claims

Prince Charles delivered a speech to the German parliament on Sunday

Prince Charles delivers passionate post-Brexit speech at German parliament
Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi

SpaceX targets Sunday-night launch for space station mission

Dr Anthony Fauci

Biden’s scientific advisers to meet vaccine manufacturers

Police launch tear gas to disperse protesters

Peruvian interim president resigns amid massive protests

Professor Ugur Sahin warned that months of restrictions are ahead

Months of Covid restrictions ahead despite vaccine, BioNTech boss admits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities
Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert
Caller points out importance of rapid testing for care homes

Caller stresses importance of rapid testing for care homes

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago
David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London