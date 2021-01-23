Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden share first phone call since Inauguration

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have spoken for the first time since the inauguration. Picture: Boris Johnson

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has said it was "great to speak" to the new US President Joe Biden, after the two world leaders shared their first phone call since Biden's inauguration.

The UK Prime Minister took to social media to share news of their contact, sharing a picture of him on the phone in his Downing Street office.

He tweeted: Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening. I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19."

Mr Johnson previously called Biden to congratulate him on winning the election in November, but this is understood to be their first contact since he was officially sworn in to lead the United States.

President Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday, something which Mr Johnson was a "step forward" for the US after a "bumpy period".

Mr Johnson, who had a close but sometimes difficult relationship with Donald Trump, said it was a "big moment" for the UK-US relationship.

The Prime Minister tweeted his "congratulations" to Mr Biden on being sworn in as well as to Ms Harris "on her historic inauguration".

He told reporters: "When you look at the issues that unite me and Joe Biden, the UK and the United States right now, there's a fantastic joint common agenda.

Joe Biden was sworn in as US President on Wednesday. Picture: PA

"I really congratulate Joe and Kamala Harris on their achievement, on their inauguration today.

"It's a fantastic thing for America, a step forward for the country that has been through a bumpy period.

"And for us and America it's a big moment."