Boris Johnson's father Stanley pictured shopping without face covering

Stanley Johnson has apologised after being snapped not wearing a face covering while shopping. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has apologised after being pictured shopping in London without wearing a face covering.

Stanley Johnson said he was "extremely sorry" after being snapped by the Mirror newspaper browsing the shelves of a newsagent in west London on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old former politician appeared to be breaking the rules of his son's government by not covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

It comes after fines for failing to comply with guidance around face coverings were increased to £200 for first-time offenders last week.

Speaking to the Mirror, Stanley Johnson admitted he is not "100% up to speed" with current rules in the UK as he had just returned home after three weeks abroad.

However, he admitted that his situation was still "no excuse" for not understanding or following the rules.

Read more: PM warns of 'critical moment' as he urges public to stick to rules

Read more: Scientists say Covid-19 is 'not under control yet'

"I'm extremely sorry for the slip-up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing," he said.

"The fact this was my first day back in the UK after three weeks abroad is, I am sure, no excuse for not knowing the rules."

During Wednesday's Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to follow his government's coronavirus guidelines.

"Bear in mind that the fines are now very considerable and they will be imposed," he said.

Read more: MPs vote to renew emergency coronavirus powers

Read more: UK records 7,108 coronavirus cases and 71 deaths in last 24 hours

Face coverings have been compulsory in shops and on public transport since 24 July.

Last week, the government extended the guidance to hospitality venues, theatres, restaurants, bars and pubs unless people need to remove them to eat or drink.

Stanley Johnson's "slip-up" is not the first time the PM's father has made the headlines for failing to adhere to Covid measures.

In July, he defended his decision to travel to Greece in an apparent breach of Foreign Office guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

He also admitted to breaking lockdown rules when he went out to buy a newspaper after his grandchild was born in April, stating he was "not sure it's an essential journey", and indicated in March that he would ignore the government's advice and go to the pub.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify