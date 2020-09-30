Boris Johnson's father Stanley pictured shopping without face covering

30 September 2020, 23:01

Stanley Johnson has apologised after being snapped not wearing a face covering while shopping
Stanley Johnson has apologised after being snapped not wearing a face covering while shopping. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has apologised after being pictured shopping in London without wearing a face covering.

Stanley Johnson said he was "extremely sorry" after being snapped by the Mirror newspaper browsing the shelves of a newsagent in west London on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old former politician appeared to be breaking the rules of his son's government by not covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

It comes after fines for failing to comply with guidance around face coverings were increased to £200 for first-time offenders last week.

Speaking to the Mirror, Stanley Johnson admitted he is not "100% up to speed" with current rules in the UK as he had just returned home after three weeks abroad.

However, he admitted that his situation was still "no excuse" for not understanding or following the rules.

Read more: PM warns of 'critical moment' as he urges public to stick to rules

Read more: Scientists say Covid-19 is 'not under control yet'

"I'm extremely sorry for the slip-up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing," he said.

"The fact this was my first day back in the UK after three weeks abroad is, I am sure, no excuse for not knowing the rules."

During Wednesday's Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to follow his government's coronavirus guidelines.

"Bear in mind that the fines are now very considerable and they will be imposed," he said.

Read more: MPs vote to renew emergency coronavirus powers

Read more: UK records 7,108 coronavirus cases and 71 deaths in last 24 hours

Face coverings have been compulsory in shops and on public transport since 24 July.

Last week, the government extended the guidance to hospitality venues, theatres, restaurants, bars and pubs unless people need to remove them to eat or drink.

Stanley Johnson's "slip-up" is not the first time the PM's father has made the headlines for failing to adhere to Covid measures.

In July, he defended his decision to travel to Greece in an apparent breach of Foreign Office guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

He also admitted to breaking lockdown rules when he went out to buy a newspaper after his grandchild was born in April, stating he was "not sure it's an essential journey", and indicated in March that he would ignore the government's advice and go to the pub.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nearly 30 tonnes of carrots were dumped outside the university for an art installation

29 tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation
Argentina Quino Obit

Argentine cartoonist Quino, creator of Mafalda comic, dies aged 88
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released on Friday, prosecutor says
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil president says Joe Biden’s Amazon rainforest comments ‘disastrous’
University of Georiga students lead a Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Breonna Taylor

Delay sought in release of Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Liverpool and surrounding areas could face significant new measures to tackle Covid-19

Merseyside could enter local Covid lockdown - what would that mean for the region?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day
Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"
Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing

Infectious disease expert "concerned" after Prime Minister's daily briefing
Callers CLASH over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM
The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that the medics only listened once her male partner spoke up

Shelagh Fogarty speechless at caller's shocking hospital experience
'I wouldn't want the government going through my mail' - James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London