Boris Johnson taken to hospital for coronavirus tests

Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital for tests on his coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's coronavirus symptoms are continuing, 10 days after first appearing and he has attended hospital for precautionary tests.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Mr Johnson remains in charge of the Government and is in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.

His admission to hospital was not an emergency and was taken on advice of his doctor after his high temperature did not go away.

His pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds also revealed this week that she had symptoms of Covid-19, but had not yet been tested.