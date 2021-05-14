Boris Johnson to hold press conference as Indian variant kills four

14 May 2021, 12:56

The Prime Minister is holding a press conference this evening
The Prime Minister is holding a press conference this evening. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference this evening amid pressure to hit the breaks on lockdown easing over fears of the Indian Covid-19 variant.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi urged people in the 15 areas of England with spread of the Indian variant of concern to follow local health advice, get tested and isolate if they test positive.

London and the North West have seen the biggest rise in cases, with Public Health England (PHE) data showing the Indian variant has been responsible for four deaths as of May 12.

Asked if the June 21 road map easing - when all legal limits on social contact are due to be lifted - could be put on ice, Mr Zahawi told LBC's Nick Ferrari that this Monday's reopening of indoor meet-ups "is still on".

What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference?

Boris Johnson will talk at 5pm.

He will be joined by Professor Chris Whitty.

What will Boris Johnson talk about?

The press conference comes amid fears that an uptick in cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 could delay the easing of restrictions scheduled for June 21.

Variant B.1.617.2 first appeared in India but has since spread to the UK.

In recent days there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases, going from 520 to 1,313 in a week.

Read more: Indian variant: How many cases are in the UK? Is it more dangerous?

As with any variant, there are concerns that this strain could cause more severe disease or be able to evade the immunity currently given by vaccines.

Although there is no evidence for either of these yet, the rise in cases is concerning, and vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that the Government was awaiting “further clinical advice”.

Keeping infection levels low is a key criterion needed to allow for the further easing of restrictions, and one that Mr Zahawi said must be met in order to move to the next state of the roadmap.

A number of measures, such as surge testing and additional vaccination centres, have been set up in Indian variant hotspots to try to tackle the rise in cases.

It is unclear what additional measures could be employed, but Boris Johnson has said he’s ‘ruling nothing out’, including the possibility of local lockdowns and vaccinating young people in certain areas sooner than planned.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wearing face masks make their way in Hiroshima, western Japan

Japan expands coronavirus state of emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli air strikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza

Israeli artillery pounds Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
Boris Johnson will speak at a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

Watch Live: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street briefing

Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

Brits can holiday in Portugal from 17 May, the country has confirmed

Portugal confirms holidays from UK can go ahead from 17 May

LBC

Vaccine minister tells LBC all four tests must be met for June 21 lockdown easing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor
Jeremy Hunt calls for Ofsted-style reviews of social care

'You can't fix NHS if you ignore social care', Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week

James O'Brien defends Prince Harry amid media criticism in Mental Health Awareness Week
Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'It's too grand a gesture to delay roadmap for Indian Covid variant,' says top physician
The Commissioner set out the focus for her officers as the nation unlocks

Met Police chief urges Londoners not to 'over-indulge' as lockdown eases

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London