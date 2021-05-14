Boris Johnson to hold press conference as Indian variant kills four

The Prime Minister is holding a press conference this evening. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference this evening amid pressure to hit the breaks on lockdown easing over fears of the Indian Covid-19 variant.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi urged people in the 15 areas of England with spread of the Indian variant of concern to follow local health advice, get tested and isolate if they test positive.

London and the North West have seen the biggest rise in cases, with Public Health England (PHE) data showing the Indian variant has been responsible for four deaths as of May 12.

Asked if the June 21 road map easing - when all legal limits on social contact are due to be lifted - could be put on ice, Mr Zahawi told LBC's Nick Ferrari that this Monday's reopening of indoor meet-ups "is still on".

What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference?

Boris Johnson will talk at 5pm.

He will be joined by Professor Chris Whitty.

What will Boris Johnson talk about?

The press conference comes amid fears that an uptick in cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 could delay the easing of restrictions scheduled for June 21.

Variant B.1.617.2 first appeared in India but has since spread to the UK.

In recent days there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases, going from 520 to 1,313 in a week.

As with any variant, there are concerns that this strain could cause more severe disease or be able to evade the immunity currently given by vaccines.

Although there is no evidence for either of these yet, the rise in cases is concerning, and vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that the Government was awaiting “further clinical advice”.

Keeping infection levels low is a key criterion needed to allow for the further easing of restrictions, and one that Mr Zahawi said must be met in order to move to the next state of the roadmap.

A number of measures, such as surge testing and additional vaccination centres, have been set up in Indian variant hotspots to try to tackle the rise in cases.

It is unclear what additional measures could be employed, but Boris Johnson has said he’s ‘ruling nothing out’, including the possibility of local lockdowns and vaccinating young people in certain areas sooner than planned.