Boris Johnson To Meet EU Leaders Seeking News Brexit Agreement

Boris Johnson will meet EU leaders this week. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson will tell the French and German leaders this week that there must be a new Brexit agreement before the end of October or the UK will leave with no deal.

The EU's previously said the current arrangement won't be renegotiated.

Fresh leaked government documents reveal fears of food shortages and mass-disruption if there's a no-deal exit.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has said the Government "unequivocally" accepts that it cannot close down Parliament to allow a no-deal Brexit.

The businesswoman, who last month wrote to Boris Johnson arguing any move to prorogue Parliament "would be an abuse of his powers" and would result in legal action, said she had been reassured Parliament would not be suspended.

She told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "What they have said is unequivocally they accept that to close down Parliament to bypass them in terms of Brexit - stopping a no-deal Brexit in particular - is illegal.

"So without having to go to court they've conceded we've basically called their bluff."

But Ms Miller said that whilst the Government had given a reassurance that Parliament will not be prorogued, she said she would be seeking further reassurance that MPs would be able to pass legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit.