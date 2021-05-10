Breaking News

Boris Johnson faces investigation over who paid for £15k Caribbean holiday

Boris Johnson is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over a £15k holiday in the Caribbean. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over a £15k holiday to the Caribbean.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which investigates allegations and complaints against MPs, has launched a probe into whether the Prime Minister broke the rules with his trip to the island of Mustique over the New Year in 2020.

He declared the stay in a luxury villa was a "benefit in kind" - donated by Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross - on the House of Commons’ register of members’ interests.

But the businessman later told reporters he had only helped put Mr Johnson in touch with companies providing accommodation, insisting he is not the owner of the villa and had not paid for the trip.

No10 has previously insisted everything to do with the holiday has been registered properly.

It follows weeks of allegations of "Tory sleaze" after it was revealed the PM had personally intervened to assist entrepreneur Sir James Dyson in a series of leaked text messages.

Questions also remain over who originally paid for the refurbishment of Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat and who was allegedly asked to pay for his childcare.

