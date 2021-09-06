Boris Johnson urges France to 'stiffen their sinews' to stop migrant crossings

6 September 2021, 23:29 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 23:57

Migrants continue to attempt to cross the Channel.
Migrants continue to attempt to cross the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged France to 'stiffen their sinews' in response to a growing number of migrant crossings.

It came as Conservative MP Jacob Young mentioned in the Commons on Monday that the ongoing migrants crisis across the Channel was putting a strain on Afghans getting safe passage to the UK.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the difficulty the government faced with preventing the latest wave of crossings from taking place.

"My honourable friend is completely right and, of course, the issue is that very sadly I think our friends across the Channel in France are faced with a very difficult problem," he said.

"A large number of people want to come to this country, and we are doing everything we can to encourage the French to do the necessary and impede their passage.

"But I know the Home Secretary is working right around the clock to ensure that we not only encourage the French to stiffen their sinews and stop people making the journey, but we use every possible tactic available to us as well."

Read more: Five young children among 158 migrants making first Channel crossing in two weeks

Read more: Over 800 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel in new daily record

It comes as witness reports suggested at least 1,000 migrants had attempted to cross the UK channel on Monday, according to Sky News.

It was thought to be the highest daily number since 21 August.

Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.

"We’re determined to target the criminals at every level, so far, we have secured nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts.

"But there is more to do. The Government’s New Plan for Immigration is the only credible way to fix the broken asylum system, breaking the business model of criminal gangs and welcoming people through safe and legal routes."

The Home Office warned that the estimated figures had not been confirmed and that boats would go through checks before accurate details were announced.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to the healthcare and social care system.

PM promises to 'not duck tough decisions' to fix social care amid reports of tax increase
Mr Hollyman warned of shortages persisting at Christmas

Food or presents: HGV driver's stark warning about Christmas if shortages persist
Amusement Park Death

Young girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

Big Ben has been given a new blue makeover, and Londoners can easily make out the renovations now

Big Ben's new blue makeover revealed as renovation approaches completion
Rush hour reached its busiest in 18 months on Monday.

London Tube sees busiest rush hour in 18 months as thousands return to office
Tropical Weather Atlantic

Biden directs federal aid to New York and New Jersey after deadly flooding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London