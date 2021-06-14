Boris Johnson urges Nato to redouble commitment to collective security

14 June 2021, 06:00

Boris Johnson is to urge Nato leaders to redouble their commitment to collective security as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic
Boris Johnson is to urge Nato leaders to redouble their commitment to collective security as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is to urge Nato leaders to redouble their commitment to collective security as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

After hosting the G7 in Cornwall, the Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Monday for a summit of the Western alliance.

He is expected to use the meeting to highlight the way the Covid crisis was exacerbated by security threats - including cyber attacks on the healthcare systems of some alliance members.

Read more: G7 calls for Covid-19 origin study as Biden considers 'lab leak' theory

He will also back the modernisation programme instituted by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, saying the alliance must be prepared to face down the challenges of the future.

"Nato is not just important to the UK's security, it is our security," Mr Johnson said in a statement ahead of the summit.

"Nato owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats.

"As we recover from the global devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic we need to do so with secure foundations.

"The peace and stability brought by Nato has underpinned global prosperity for over 70 years, and I have every confidence it will continue to do so now."

Read more: Coronavirus lab leak theory discussed by G7 leaders, WHO boss confirms

Read more: Covid Wuhan lab leak theory is 'feasible', British spies say - reports

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace suggested former prime minister Theresa May would be an "excellent" candidate to succeed Mr Stoltenberg when he steps down next year.

"Theresa May was a fantastic prime minister in really tough times," he told Italian political magazine Formiche.

"I worked with her as the security minister. She would be an excellent candidate."

