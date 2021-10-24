PM says vaccines are the 'way through winter' and repeats plea for booster jabs

24 October 2021, 07:25 | Updated: 24 October 2021, 07:27

Boris Johnson wants everyone to get jabbed
Boris Johnson wants everyone to get jabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister and senior health chiefs are calling on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 amid mounting concern over rising infection levels ahead of Christmas.

Boris Johnson said vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic.

NHS England's national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said getting a booster will "protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned".

Mr Javid will tell NHS leaders to allow people aged over 50 to be able to book a third shot a month five months after their second dose, a month earlier than they can currently, the Mail on Sunday reports.

READ MORE: Cheaper lateral flow tests replace PCRs for holidaymakers in 'huge boost' for travel

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions target for 2060

The repeated calls for people to get jabbed comes as Mr Johnson resists pleas from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite the rising number of cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would only be activated if it came under "significant pressure".

Plan B includes working-from-home guidance and the mandatory use of face masks.

Mr Johnson, who has said there are no plans for another lockdown, said: "Vaccines are our way through this winter.

"We've made phenomenal progress but our job isn't finished yet, and we know that vaccine protection can drop after six months.

"To keep yourself, your loved ones, and everyone around you safe, please get your booster when you get the call.

"We can and will beat this virus but only if we listen to the science and look out for each other.

"This is a call to everyone, whether you're eligible for a booster, haven't got round to your second dose yet, or your child is eligible for a dose - vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they are our way out of this pandemic."

Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers.

Prof Powis, who said this week that the NHS feels "exceptionally busy", has written in the Sunday Telegraph that it will "no doubt be a tough winter".

He wrote: "To maximise the impact of the vaccination programme we must all continue to act responsibly.

"The more of us that come forward for our booster jab, and the more we keep our resolve in helping to limit the spread of infection, then the greater chance we all have of staying well."

Prof Powis said this time last year there were more than 6,800 people in hospital with Covid, and this weekend the figure is 6,405, but in 2020 the nation was still six weeks away from the world's first vaccination.

"So, when your time comes, take up the offer, book your booster and protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned and deserve to enjoy," he said.

The calls for people to get their boosters come after Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said case numbers and death rates are currently "unacceptable”.

He said measures such as working from home and mask wearing are "so important" as part of efforts to control the spread of Covid.

Meanwhile, The Observer is reporting that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) contacted local authorities on Friday to canvass their level of support for the "immediate rollout of the winter plan - plan B".

The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 44,985 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust

Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'

Lateral flow tests will replace PCR for arrivals in the UK

Cheaper lateral flow tests replace PCRs for holidaymakers in 'huge boost' for travel

The education sector will receive £3 billion.

Budget 2021: Chancellor to announce £3bn investment in skills and education

Two men were shot in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Man in critical condition after double shooting in Birmingham

The director paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.

Rust director Joel Souza 'gutted' by death of cinematographer

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions target for 2060

Police at the scene after the fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Boy, 14, among four arrested after fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Matt Hutchins posted this picture in tribute to Halyna

Devastated husband of Halyna Hutchins pays tribute after she was shot dead on set

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The Budget will be delivered on Wednesday by the chancellor

Budget 2021: Cities to get £7bn boost for transport

Police forces across the UK have made arrests linked to spiking incidents

164 drink and injection spiking incidents across UK in two months

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in a search warrant

Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Innocent was found guilty in court

Man who randomly stabbed three people throughout London jailed for two decades

Frank Field pictured in Westminster in 2019

Ex-Labour MP Frank Field reveals he is close to death

The PM said nothing indicates a lockdown will be needed

'Nothing to indicate' UK will be plunged into winter lockdown, Boris Johnson insists

Donald Trump launched his social media platform yesterday

Company behind Trump's new social media soars on stock market

Latest News

See more Latest News

Howarth has been jailed for seven years

Man spiked teenager's drink in nightclub before filming himself sexually assault her
Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise
The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change
A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police
Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set
Financial incentives will be offered to teachers from BAME communities in Wales from 2022

Welsh government will give cash bonus to BAME teachers to diversify workforce
Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation

Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say
There is a shortage of hospitality staff, so Dominic Raab is drafting in ex-convicts to help ease the pressure.

Raab: Ex-cons will be trained to pull pints to help hospitality 'thrive' this Christmas
The haka is famously performed by the All Blacks rugby union team

Doing the haka if you're not Māori is 'banned' under UK-NZ trade deal
The IOPC said two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.

Sarah Everard murder: Five officers face disciplinary action over social media messages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims
'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle quizzes expert on 'plan B' calls

'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls
'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police