'You teach us what it means to be strong': Boris pens touching letter to children of Ukraine

22 May 2022, 22:50

Boris Johnson has written to the children of Ukraine.
Boris Johnson has written to the children of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has penned an emotional letter to the children of Ukraine, commending their "strength" and how they have held their heads high in the "toughest of times".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said Ukrainian children - many of whom have been separated from their families - should be "immensely proud" of their country and how it has resisted Russian aggression.

He said they should know that they have "millions" of friends around the world as he reassured them they are not alone in this barbaric invasion of their homes.

The Prime Minister said he was "very sad" to see youngsters absent from the streets and parks of Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital last month, adding: "I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you."

"When your president showed me around Kyiv last month, the absence of children and young people on the streets and in the parks made me feel very sad," he wrote.

Read more: Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank unit as Putin ramps up Donbas offensive

Read more: Putin has had cancer, says Oliver Stone who spent 2 years shadowing him

"Since the invasion many of you have been forced to flee your homes. You have left behind family, friends, pets, toys and all that is familiar, seeking refuge in underground stations, distant cities, even other countries. I cannot imagine how difficult this year must have been for you."

Mr Johnson said the children should be proud of their country, their parents, their families, their soldiers, and "most of all" themselves.

"Many of you have seen or experienced things no child should have to witness," he wrote.

"Yet, every day Ukrainian children are teaching all of us what it means to be strong and dignified, to hold your head high in even the toughest of times. I can think of no better role model for children and adults everywhere."

The PM said the children may be separated from their friends at home but they have "millions of others all over the world", including in the UK.

He told them about how the colours of yellow and blue have been flown from our homes, offices, churches, shops and playgrounds, and even from his roof in Downing Street.

"Our young people are painting your flag in their classrooms and making blue and yellow bracelets in support of your country."

He added: "I believe, like your president, that Ukraine is going to win this war. I hope with all my heart that, one day soon, you will be free to return to your homes, your schools, your families.

"And whatever happens, however long it takes, we in the UK will never forget you, and will always be proud to call you our friends."

On Saturday, Cabinet ministers Liz Truss and Anne-Marie Trevelyan discussed the situation in Ukraine during meetings with a bipartisan US congressional delegation.

The talks followed the Foreign Secretary's revelation on Friday that she wants to see Moldova "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against potential Russian aggression.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ms Truss said the UK is discussing the prospect with its allies, given President Vladimir Putin has been "clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted".

Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington.

Man and girl, 14, die in house fire in Cumbria as neighbours evacuated

It's been reported the Queen won't receive the Trooping the Colour salute.

Queen 'won't receive Trooping the Colour salute' for first time in 70-year reign

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester.

Woman arrested after toddler, 2, 'falls from second floor window'

Tory MP Crispin Blunt has again defended the convicted sex offender former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan (right).

MP doubles down on defence of convicted child sex abuser ex-Tory Imran Ahmad Khan

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Human remains were found in the River Severn (file image)

Human remains found in River Severn after 'unexplained' death

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Monkeypox is spreading through community transmission in the UK with more cases being detected daily

High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

Police are investigating the incident

Police probe after 'impatient' van driver crushed ducklings as they crossed road

A Russian Army BMPT ''Terminator'' armoured tank support fighting vehicle

Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank unit as Putin ramps up Donbas offensive

The gap in the inflation experienced by the richest and poorest 10th of households grew to 1.5% in April

Cost-of-living gap between richest and poorest at highest level since records began

Flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester, folllowing the Manchester Arena terror attack

Bells ring out in Manchester as survivors mark fifth anniversary of terror attack

The Treasury has come under fire for authorising £500,000 to be spent on focus groups and polls

Rishi Sunak signs off £500,000 of taxpayers’ cash on focus groups and polls

The 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial between Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney came to a close on Thursday

Vardy's ex-husband denies 'forcing' her Peter Andre interview as Coleen 'confident of win'

Raheem Bailey, 11, had to have his finger amputated, his mother said.

£60k raised for boy, 11, who had finger amputated after injuring it 'running from bullies'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Death Star

Creator of Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies aged 90

Crew members of a C-17 aircraft unload the baby formula cargo at the Indianapolis International Airport

Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage
People walk past a destroyed building in Mariupol

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

Director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

Anthony Albanese signs a poster at a coffee shop in Sydney

Australia’s new leader may have to be sworn in as acting PM amid complex result
TV presenter Khatereh Ahmadi wears a face covering as she reads the news

Taliban enforces face-cover order for women TV anchors

Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of the escape

Israeli court sentences Palestinian jailbreakers to five years
Kate McKinnon

Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon depart Saturday Night Live

The ruins of Mariupol

Concern mounts over fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol steel plant
Joe Biden waves from Air Force One on his arrival in Japan

Joe Biden pushes economic and security aims as he ends South Korea visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch again

20st man with 'blown-up glove' hands says it's his job to lose weight, not govt's

20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss
Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell
'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police