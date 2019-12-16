Boris Johnson's Brexit deal set to be before MPs on Friday

16 December 2019, 12:47

The PM's Brexit bill will be put before MPs on Friday
The PM's Brexit bill will be put before MPs on Friday. Picture: PA

The Government is set to introduce Boris Johnson's Brexit bill to the Commons on Friday, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the Speaker."

Asked if the legislation would be identical to that introduced in the last parliament, the PM's spokesman said: "You will have to wait for it to be published but it will reflect the agreement that we made with the EU on our withdrawal."

On Monday the PM will welcome the more than 100 newly-elected colleagues, many of them from former Labour areas across the north and Midlands, to the House of Commons on Monday.

Mr Johnson will use his majority of 80 to get his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (Wab) to implement Brexit approved so the UK can formally leave the EU by the end of January.

One key point of Mr Johnson's election campaign was that all Conservative candidates had signed up to support his deal, meaning it is likely to pass when it comes to voting.

