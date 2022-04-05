Boris pleads with Russians: Don't let Putin's 'war crimes' be in your name

Boris Johnson has addressed Russian people in a video message. Picture: Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson is urging the Russian people to find out for themselves the truth about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, as he delivered a video address partly in Russian.

In a video message directed to the Russian people, he said they only needed an online VPN connection to gain access to independent information from around the world.

"Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war," he said.

"He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

"And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself."

Speaking in Russian, he added: "Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he's acting in your name."

To the Russian people, look at what is being done in your name.



You deserve the truth. You deserve the facts. pic.twitter.com/sqDxvGnTnp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 5, 2022

He continued: "The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world.

"Civilians massacred - shot dead with their hands tied. Women raped in front of their young children.

"Bodies crudely burned, dumped in mass graves, or just left lying in the street.

"The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it's no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you."

His call came after the Kremlin claimed images of civilians said to have been killed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha were "fake news" having been staged by the Ukrainians themselves.

In his message, Mr Johnson said the reports were so shocking that Mr Putin had deliberately sought to hide the truth from his people.

