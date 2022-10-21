Boris builds backing for shock comeback: Ex-PM 'to get backing from 100 Tory MPs' as he flies back to rally support

21 October 2022, 09:29 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 10:09

Boris Johnson is looking to take on Rishi Sunak for the top job
Boris Johnson is looking to take on Rishi Sunak for the top job. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tories have started picking their sides in the fresh battle for No10 as Boris Johnson sets his sights on a sensational and controversial comeback.

The contest looks to be shaping up to be a fight between Rishi Sunak and the former Prime Minister, who only left the role six weeks ago to be replaced by the disastrous Liz Truss.

Mr Sunak had 35 backers by Friday morning, including Mr Johnson's former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

But Mr Johnson, who is flying back from his Caribbean break amid belief he is preparing a second crack at PM after being ousted over a series of scandals, had garnered 20 backers, including his long-time fan Nadine Dorries and business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Penny Mordaunt, who also ran in the summer's leadership contest, has 11, according to Conservative Home.

Candidates need at least 100 MPs to support them out of 357.

It has been reported that Mr Johnson has privately urged Mr Sunak, his former Chancellor whose departure from Government precipitated his downfall, to join forces.

Read more: 'I can win us the election:' Boris jets back from holiday with olive branch to Rishi as Tories battle for No10

The ex-PM has told MPs only he can win the next election for the Conservatives after Liz Truss's dreadful few weeks in No10 saw the Tories crash in the polls.

His former press secretary Will Walden told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "For Boris, the calculation will be not what’s in the national interest it’ll be what’s in my interest?

"If he thinks he can win he will run.

"I would say at this stage, in spite of the fact he's jetting back from his holiday – I think that tells you a lot about where Boris stands that he's on holiday and the rest of the country is gripped in a crisis – he's flying back, he's not sure if he's got the hundred but in his mind if he can get to second place he knows he can probably win so why wouldn't you go for that?"

A return to Mr Johnson might prove popular with the Tory membership, having recently polled the best out of all potential replacements for Ms Truss.

But it would be highly contentious in the rest of the country with scandals like Partygate and his handling of allegations against Chris Pincher still fresh in many minds.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – who is demanding an election now the Tories are picking the UK's third PM in a year – said: "I would invite him to dust off and reread all the resignation letters that he received in July, because all of his colleagues wrote saying how unfit he was for office and they couldn't serve him any longer.

"And I think they should all dust them off and reread them as well."

There have also been rumours that Suella Braverman, who quit as home secretary on Wednesday, and Kemi Badenoch, the trade secretary, might have a crack at the job in the fast-tracked leadership contest.

They could be viewed as "stop Rishi" candidates, The Telegraph suggested.

Meanwhile, chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove have ruled themselves out of going for the leadership.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

two die in horror crash after Just Stop Oil protestors cause bridge delays

Eco-protestors have ‘blood on their hands’ after two women die in M20 horror crash following ambulance delay

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

A group of boys attacked a student outside a school.

Shocking moment gang of machete-wielding thugs attack defenceless teen outside school

Giorgia Meloni

Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

Tories are picking a new leader

Boris, Rishi or Penny? Which hopeful is your Tory MP backing?

Ursula von der Leyen

EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns

Burned school

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

Police release CCTV footage in hunt for Warrington rapist

CCTV released in hunt for Warrington rapist who attacked sleeping woman in her home

The Crown has been embroiled in controversy over its fictionalisation of events

Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'

John Kirby

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Missing backpacker

Teenage backpacker’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained

Harry Dunn's family has got justice

'Harry Dunn's family has finally got justice - they kept going despite opposition coming from almost everywhere'

The activists complained about staff leaving them in the dark

Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest

Belgium Europe Energy

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a Polish howitzer AHS Krab in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during clashes in N’Djamena, Chad

Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the three frontrunners to succeed Liz Truss

'I can win us the election:' Boris jets back from holiday with olive branch to Rishi as Tories battle for No10
Actor Kevin Spacey

Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

Actor Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey did not sexually assault teenage boy, jury finds

Harvey Weinstein allegations

Jurors set for Harvey Weinstein trial

Hans Niemann (L) and Magnus Carlsen (R)

Chess prodigy Hans Niemann sues for $100 million over claims he cheated using anal beads

Film director Paul Haggis

Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

Prince Harry has revealed that having therapy helped rebuild his confidence and understand his value.

'It opened my eyes': Prince Harry reveals therapy helped him regain confidence and 'understand his value'
The video shows nurses taking part in a TikTok trend

'Appalling' scenes as dementia care home staff appear to mock residents - by filming TikTok dance in adult nappies
Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies

Baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had 'extraordinary discoloured patches' doctor had never seen before

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit